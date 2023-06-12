NASCAR Speed Freaks: Martin Truex didn't retire; no stage cautions; ARCA gets its shot!

Wait, wasn’t Martin Truex talking retirement just a few minutes ago?

KEN’S CALL: I think he got caught up in that trend of drivers retiring not long after the smoke cleared from their 40th-birthday candles. He knew his team was better than last year’s results, and he’s clearly proving that this year.

RYAN’S RAMBLE: That was the report, though he had put that to bed with plenty of time to spare before the end of last season. Something tells me we may just see him stick around for next year too. Looks like he's having fun.

Martin Truex was toast of the town at Sonoma.

THROUGH THE GEARS: Martin Truex Jr., from contemplating to contending; NASCAR completes Le Mans and a Frankie Muniz update

Did you ever think you’d miss the caution periods at the end of stages?

KEN’S CALL: Sunday’s race was missing much of the mayhem we’ve seen at modern-day road races, and maybe a couple of manufactured restarts would’ve helped things.

RYAN’S RAMBLE: No, and I still think eliminating them is the right thing to do. Sonoma's a tough place to pass and as we've seen on short tracks, some of the Cup Series packages with the Next-Gen car still need a little work.

With all other NASCAR series off this week, ARCA gets the spotlight Saturday night in Berlin. You in?

KEN’S CALL: I was definitely in, then I realized this is a Berlin in Michigan. What the hell, I’m in, and I’m also in for Sunday’s IndyCar race from Road America, a great venue I wish NASCAR could've kept on its slate.

RYAN’S RAMBLE: That makes one of us on keeping Road America on the NASCAR schedule. But yes, I'm in, and what a great spotlight for ARCA to have.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR: Martin Truex didn't retire, Sonoma goes green, ARCA on deck!