Is there a NASCAR race this weekend? A NASCAR TV schedule this week at Darlington.

The NASCAR band is all back together again.

That's right, a Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series tripleheader is on tap for Darlington Raceway this weekend, bringing three days of racing to the Lady in Black. Or the track Too Tough to Tame. Or whatever nickname you prefer.

A quick look at the numbers point to the usual suspects in terms of success in Sunday's Goodyear 400, the 13th event in the Cup Series schedule and also the halfway point of the regular season. In terms of career average finish, Denny Hamlin (8.4) and Kyle Larson (9.4) top the board with Hamlin also leading the way among active drivers with four wins.

Larson also tops the odds board at +400 to win on Sunday with Hamlin just behind at +475 according to Hard Rock Bet.

Last week, Larson prevailed in the closest finish in NASCAR history, beating Chris Buescher by 0.001 seconds at Kansas. That eclipsed the previous record held by Ricky Craven over Kurt Busch by 0.002 seconds in 2003 at, you guessed it, Darlington.

Let's take a look at this week's schedule and how to watch:

NASCAR TV schedule 2024 this weekend at Darlington

Friday, May 10

3:05 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series practice (FS1)

3:35: Craftsman Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

5:05: Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

5:35: Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

7:30: Craftsman Truck Series, Buckle Up South Carolina 200 (FS1)

Saturday, May 11

10:35 a.m.: Cup Series practice (FS1)

11:20: Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series, Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 (FS1)

Sunday, May 12

3 p.m.: Cup Series, Goodyear 400 (FS1)

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR on TV this week: How to watch practice, qualifying and races