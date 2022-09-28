NASCAR launches first virtual reality experience for Meta Quest 2 in Meta Horizon Worlds

NASCAR announced today it is teaming up with Meta to bring a fully immersive race experience to Meta Quest 2 virtual reality (VR) headsets and Meta Horizon Worlds.

Beginning Sept. 29, fans with a Meta Quest 2 can view a VOD 45-minute VR version of this past weekend‘s NASCAR Cup Series race, the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway, in Meta Horizon Worlds.

“NASCAR‘s first foray into Meta Horizon Worlds offers fans an incredible new way to engage with the sport, whether they‘ve attended races for years or are entirely new to NASCAR,” said Tim Clark, SVP and Chief Digital Officer at NASCAR. “It also marks an exciting evolution in our longstanding partnership with Meta as we continue building the fan experience of the future.”

To make this NASCAR dream a virtual reality, Meta is working with YBVR to produce the races in an immersive format. YBVR will be on site at the three featured tracks to capture the action with six 180-degree cameras.

Race recaps and other VR content from the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway will follow each of those events, as well.

The VR race content will debut in Meta Horizon Worlds on the following dates:

Thursday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m. PST: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

Thursday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m. PST: Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Thursday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m. PST: NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway

After its premiere, the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 VR experience will be available as “always on” in Horizon Worlds from Sept. 30-Oct. 2.

To access the NASCAR VR content, fans can download the Meta Horizon Worlds app for free in the Meta Quest store. Once in Meta Horizon Worlds, fans can navigate to Venues to watch these VOD races and additionally can subscribe to the AutoTrader Echo Automotive 500 HERE.