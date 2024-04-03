NASCAR fines Joey Gase $5,000 for Richmond infraction

NASCAR fined Xfinity Series driver Joey Gase $5,000 for a safety infraction after he walked down the track and threw his bumper cover at Dawson Cram's car in Saturday's race at Richmond Raceway.

NASCAR cited Section 8.8.8K of the Xfinity Rule Book: "A safety violation may be imposed for any action or omission by a Competitor or vehicle that creates an unsafe environment or poses a threat to the safety of the Competitors, as determined by NASCAR."

Cram's contact caused Gase to crash. The rear bumper cover was dangling from the back of the Gase's car. He ripped it off, walked down the track during the caution and tossed it as Craw drove by.

“I totally understand Joey’s position," Elton Sawyer, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. "He was frustrated. He’s a car owner, so all that stuff is on him to get it repaired and fixed. I totally get that. … Where it kind of crossed the line was when you get down there (on track) — and this is strictly safety. You’ve got cars or trucks that are single file. The obvious things that come to mind are not good.”

The only other penalties from the weekend at Richmond were $5,000 fines to Xfinity crew chiefs for not having all five lug nuts safe and secure on each wheel. Those crew chiefs fined were Alex Yontz (No. 16 car of AJ Allmendinger), Seth Chavka (No. 19 car of Taylor Gray) and Kristoffer Bowen (No. 26 car of Corey Heim).