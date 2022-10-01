NASCAR driver suffers second-degree burns after truck catches on fire, hits wall as he was climbing out

NASCAR Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson suffered second-degree burns after his truck caught on fire during Saturday's race at Talladega.

Anderson’s engine had a major issue as he entered Turns 1 and 2. The fire from the engine enveloped the truck and Anderson immediately started to unbuckle himself from his seat as the truck was still moving.

It appeared that Anderson tried to spin his truck to quell the fire and then started to get out of the truck as it drifted toward the inside wall. In a stunning moment, he was clearly out of his seat and partially out of the truck when it hit the wall. He jumped out of the truck and got out on top of the wall before falling to the ground.

Anderson was airlifted to Birmingham, Alabama from the track and he said Saturday night that he had suffered second-degree burns to numerous body parts. Drivers are required to wear a fire-resistant uniform while racing.

Anderson, 31, is in his ninth season racing in NASCAR’s Truck Series. Saturday was his fifth start of 2021 and he has two career top-five finishes and six career top 10s over 138 races. Saturday's race was won by Matt DiBenedetto in what was DiBenedetto's first-ever victory in a NASCAR national series.