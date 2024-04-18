NASCAR Cup, Xfinity weekend schedule for Talladega Superspeedway
Two of the national NASCAR series are in action this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.
Xfinity teams race Saturday. Cup teams close out the weekend Sunday with a 500-mile race.
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams entering Talladega weekend
Chase Briscoe’s recent run has the Stewart-Haas Racing driver in a playoff spot.
ARCA Menards Series teams also will be in action Saturday at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.
Talladega Superspeedway Weekend Schedule
Weekend weather
Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of thunderstorms. A high of 82 degrees and a 43% chance of rain at the start of Xfinity qualifying.
Saturday: Cloudy skies with a chance of rain during the day. A high of 76 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
Sunday: Cloudy skies with rain throughout the day. High of 57 degrees and a 95% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.
Friday, April 19
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series
10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
2 – 8 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
4 - 5 p.m. — ARCA practice (No TV)
5:30 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)
Who is in, who is out of NASCAR playoff standings after Texas
Two former Cup champions are outside a playoff spot a third of the way through the regular season.
Saturday, April 20
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series
10 a.m. — ARCA
1 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
12:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series race (76 laps, 202.16 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)
4 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (113 laps, 300.58 miles; Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, April 21
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
12 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
3 p.m. — Cup race (188 laps, 500.08 miles; Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)