NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck weekend schedule at Charlotte

All three national NASCAR series are in action this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway while honoring military members that gave their lives in service of the country.

Truck teams race Friday night under the lights. Xfinity teams take on the 1.5-mile track during a Saturday afternoon race. Cup teams cap off the weekend with the Coca-Cola 600, the longest race of the season, on Sunday evening.

ARCA Menards Series teams are also in action this weekend. They will race Friday evening at Charlotte.

Ben Rhodes won last season's Truck race at Charlotte. Justin Allgaier won last season's Xfinity race at Charlotte. Ryan Blaney won last season's Coca-Cola 600, his first points win of the Next Gen era.

Charlotte Motor Speedway weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Partly to ostly cloudy skies with a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon. A high of 78 degrees and a 45% chance of rain around the start of the Truck race.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with a thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. A high of 83 degrees and an 15% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race. A high of 86 degrees and a 16% chance of rain at the start of Cup practice and qualifying.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. The forecast calls for a high of 85 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Coca-Cola 600.

Friday, May 24

(All times Eastern)

Garage open



7 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series

8 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity



11:40 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. — ARCA practice (No TV)

12:40 - 1 p.m. — ARCA qualifying (No TV)

1:35 - 1:55 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)

2:05 – 3 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

3:35 - 3:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

4:05 - 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

6 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)

8:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, May 25

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10 a.m. — Xfinity Series

11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

1 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles; Fox, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5 - 5:50 p.m.— Cup practice (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:50 - 7 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, May 26

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

3 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity