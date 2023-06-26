NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville night race full results: Ross Chastain wins Ally 400

LEBANON – Ross Chastain collected his first win of the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, winning the first Nashville Superspeedway night race in front of a sold out crowd in the Ally 400.

Chastain held off Martin Truex Jr. for the win. It came after Chastain won the pole on Saturday.

Chastain races for Trackhouse Racing, which is based in Nashville and owned by Justin Marks and Pitbull.

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 results

1. Ross Chastain, leader

2. Martin Truex Jr., 0.789 seconds behind

3. Denny Hamlin, 5.451 seconds behind

4. Chase Elliott, 8.035 seconds behind

5. Kyle Larson, 9.274 seconds behind

6. William Byron, 10.269 seconds behind

7. Christopher Bell, 11.870 seconds behind

8. Erik Jones, 13.349 seconds behind

9. Kyle Busch, 13.598 seconds behind

10. A.J. Allmendenger, 13.622 seconds behind

11. Brad Keselowski, 16.789 seconds behind

12. Daniel Suarez, 20.445 seconds behind

13. Austin Dillon, 20.591 seconds behind

14. Ty Gibbs, 21.258 seconds behind

15. Bubba Wallace, 23.736 seconds behind

16. Ryan Preece, 26.250 seconds behind

17. Alex Bowman, 28.739 seconds behind

18. Chris Buescher, 29.073 seconds behind

19. Joey Logano, 29.339 seconds behind

20. Corey Lajoie, 29.936 seconds behind

21. Harrison Burton, 30.352 seconds behind

22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 1 lap down

23. Justin Haley, 1 lap down

24. Kevin Harvick, 1 lap down

25. Aric Almirola, 1 lap down

26. Noah Gragson, 1 lap down

27. Austin Cindric, 1 lap down

28. Michael McDowell, 1 lap down

29. JJ Yeley, 2 laps down

30. Tyler Reddick, 2 laps down

31. Chase Briscoe, 2 laps down

32. Ty Dillon, 2 laps down

33. Brennan Poole, 3 laps down

34. Josh Bilicki, 3 laps down

35. Todd Gilliland, 4 laps down

36. Ryan Blaney, out

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ross Chastain wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville, Ally 400