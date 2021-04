NASCAR Cup Series Driver Stats at Richmond Raceway

Associated Press

Martin Truex Jr. admits to being surprised by his success at Martinsville Speedway. Truex won a stirring, laps-long duel for the lead with teammate Denny Hamlin in the rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday night, winning for the third time in the last four stops at the 0.526-mile oval — the oldest and shortest in the series. “This place has become a playground for us I guess,” Truex said in Victory Lane.