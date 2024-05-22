NASCAR Cup drivers Ross Chastain and Josh Berry will race at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ross Chastain and Josh Berry have confirmed they will race at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in the inaugural Battle of Broadway 150 on June 27.

The drivers will already be in town preparing for the fourth annual Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Nashville Superspeedway on June 30.

More NASCAR Cup Series drivers are expected to commit to running in the race, according to new Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway general manager Jason Lord.

"We've got more coming that's for sure, but what a great thing for Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway to already have these two drivers confirmed," Lord said. "We need to let the city know we're still here and I think this event's going to do it."

Berry, a Hendersonville native and driver of the No. 4 Ford Mustang for Stewart–Haas Racing in his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series, had already told The Tennessean he would like to participate in the race, but waited until Thursday to officially confirm with Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway officials.

Berry has raced at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, but never on the 0.596-mile track. He raced Legends cars on the quarter-mile track when he was younger.

"Racing on the big track at the Fairgrounds has been on my bucket list for a long time," Berry told The Tennessean in February shortly after the Battle of Broadway 150 was announced. "Every year I always would look at the races at the Fairgrounds and there was only nine or 10 nights and they always conflicted with other races I had going on or something,"

NASCAR RETURNING TO FAIRGROUNDS: Why investing in Nashville Fairgrounds' Speedway matters to citizens | Opinion

NASCAR ALL-STAR FIGHT PENALTIES: Why Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Kyle Busch weren't suspended over fight by NASCAR but others were

Berry is coming off his best Cup Series race of the season, which came on May 12 when he finished third in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. He came close to qualifying for the NASCAR All-Star race Sunday when he finished third in the All-Star Open. The top two drivers − Ty Gibbs and Bubba Wallace − finished ahead of Berry to qualify.

Chastain is the reigning Ally 400 champion. It was one of two Cup victories the driver of the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet claimed in 2023. The Alva, Florida, native has four total Cup victories.

He finished seventh in the non-points standings All-Star race. Chastian has four top-10 finishes in point standings races in 2024 including a season-best fourth-place at Las Vegas on March 3.

Chastain is known for smashing a watermelon after winning races. He raised watermelons as part of his family's business before becoming a fulltime driver.

Battle of Broadway 150 will be the sixth event at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway this season. The event will begin with a street stocks race at 6 p.m.

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott told The Tennessean he was interested in running in the Battle for Broadway 150, but has not yet confirmed.

Before the Battle of Broadway 150 the Modifieds of Mayhem Tour and and pro late model 100 lap race will take place June 7-8 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Other races that weekend include a limited late model, pure stock, front runner, Legends and Bandoleros.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on X @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR drivers Ross Chastain and Josh Berry to race at Nashville Fairgrounds