NASCAR community mourns passing of Cale Yarborough

NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough, the first driver to win three consecutive series championships, has died. He was 84.

His 83 career Cup wins ties him with Jimmie Johnson for sixth on the all-time wins list.

Yarborough's record of three consecutive championships (1976-78) was among those thought to never be broken until Johnson won five in a row from 2006-10.

Yarborough won the Southern 500 five times and the Daytona 500 four times. His Daytona win total is second only to Richard Petty's seven wins in that race.

Yarborough was a part of a seminal moment in NASCAR as one of the drivers involved in the final lap and fight in the 1979 Daytona 500.

Yarborough was dueling Donnie Allison for the lead on the final lap when they bounced off each other on the backstretch and crashed in the third turn. Petty went by to win the race.

After the race, Yarborough got into a fight with Donnie and Bobby Allison, who had stopped at the accident scene to check on his brother after the race.

NASCAR CEO Jim France stated: “Cale Yarborough was one of the toughest competitors NASCAR has ever seen. His combination of talent, grit and determination separated Cale from his peers, both on the track and in the record book.

"He was respected and admired by competitors and fans alike and was as comfortable behind the wheel of a tractor as he was behind the wheel of a stock car. On behalf of the France family and NASCAR, I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Cale Yarborough.”

Others in NASCAR shared their thoughts on social media:

Richard Petty and The Petty Family extend their deepest condolences to the family of Cale Yarborough. pic.twitter.com/9sU2pJlNNQ — Richard Petty (@therichardpetty) December 31, 2023

Sad news about the passing of Cale today. A legend behind the wheel for sure, but he had a personality, grit, and swagger that attracted fans around the world to him and to Nascar. He truly made the sport far better for being a part of it. My heart goes out to his family. pic.twitter.com/D8lFkCF8HL — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) December 31, 2023

Cale Yarborough was my childhood hero. What an honor to be tied with the legend for 83 Cup series wins. He was “the man” and the legacy of Cale Yarborough will forever live on. My deepest condolences to Cale’s family. pic.twitter.com/xcikjl2pu6 — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) December 31, 2023

Tough news the past couple mornings, my thoughts are with the families of Gil de Ferran and Cale Yarborough. Two of the greatest racers to ever compete who were looked up to by so many. They will never be forgotten and their legends will live on forever. — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) December 31, 2023