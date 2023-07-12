Would you take a car from Joe Gibbs Racing or the field on Sunday in New Hampshire?

The top three favorites for the Crayon 301 (2:30 p.m. ET, USA) each drive for JGR. Martin Truex Jr. is the favorite at +500 at BetMGM ahead of Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin. William Byron and Kyle Larson are the top two non-JGR favorites at +900 each.

Bell is the defending champion at New Hampshire after he easily beat Chase Elliott by over five seconds in 2022. Before Bell’s win, the last four races at the flat 1-mile track were won by Ford drivers.

That Ford streak snapped a run of JGR dominance at the track. Gibbs drivers had won five of the previous six races before Kevin Harvick went back-to-back in 2018 and 2019. A season ago, Truex finished fourth, Hamlin was sixth and Kyle Busch was 12th as all four JGR cars finished in the top dozen.

Here’s what you need to know to bet on Sunday’s race.

The favorites

Martin Truex Jr. (+500)

Christopher Bell (+600)

Denny Hamlin (+700)

Kyle Larson (+900)

William Byron (+900)

Hamlin has the best average finish of any driver at 9.5 and has three wins. Only Kevin Harvick (four) has more New Hampshire victories among active drivers. Truex is winless at New Hampshire but has 14 top-10 finishes in 29 starts. He hasn’t finished lower than 12th since the summer race in 2016. That’s a stretch of eight races. Bell was 28th in his first start at New Hampshire and was second in 2021 before winning in 2022. Larson has an average finish of 12.5 and six top-10s in 12 starts while Byron is still looking for his first top-10 finish at the track.

Good mid-tier value

Chase Elliott (+1100)

Ryan Blaney (+1600)

Elliott has two top-five finishes in nine starts and was second a season ago. He has to get a win before the playoffs begin, right? Blaney has four top-10 finishes and an average finish of 12.8. Only six drivers have a better average finish.

Don’t bet this driver

Ty Gibbs (+3500)

Gibbs’ odds are inflated because of his team’s success at the track. He could easily finish in the top 10 on Sunday but a win would be a stunner.

Looking for a long shot?

McDowell is 16th in points and has some of the longest odds in the field.