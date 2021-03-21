NASCAR at Atlanta spring 2021: Start time, lineup, TV schedule and more for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ellen J. Horrow, USA TODAY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Five races, five different winners.

NASCAR continues its suprising start to the 2021 Cup Series season as it heads to Hampton, Georgia. Of the five winners — Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. — only Truex, who won last week at Phoenix Raceway, has won a championship or even advanced to the final round of NASCAR's playoffs.

So, what will race No. 6 bring?

Here's all the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

START TIME: 3 p.m. ET. Green flag is scheduled for 3:19 p.m. ET.

TV: Fox. Pre-race broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. ET.

RADIO: Peformance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

STREAMING: Fox Sports Go (must have TV provider) and FOX Sports app, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), Sling TV (3-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial).

RACE DISTANCE: 325 laps around the 1.5-mile Atlanta Motor Speedway for a total of 500 miles.

STAGE LENGTHS (laps per stage): Stage 1: 105, Stage 2: 105, Stage 3: 115.

Kevin Harvick celebrates after winning the Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 7, 2020.
Kevin Harvick celebrates after winning the Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 7, 2020.

LAST TIME: Kevin Harvick dominated, leading 151 of 325 laps last June for his third win at Atlanta. Harvick led the final 55 laps, running away from the field and beating Kyle Busch by 3.527 seconds.

QUALIFYING: There was no on-track qualifying for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. Instead, the lineup was determined by using NASCAR’s new competition-based formula:

  • 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 35 percent: Team owner points ranking

  • 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

LINEUP: Denny Hamlin, who has four top-fives in five races this year, will start on the pole Sunday with Truex, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, alongside on the front row.

Here is the lineup for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (with car number in parentheses):

1. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

2. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota

3. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

4. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford

5. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

6. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

7. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

8. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

9. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

10. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

11. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet

12. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet

13. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

14. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

15. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

16. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

17. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

18. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

19. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota

20. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford

21. (42) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

22. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

23. (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet

24. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

25. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

26. (77) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

27. (41) Cole Custer, Ford

28. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford

29. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet

30. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet

31. (78) BJ McLeod, Ford

32. (38) Anthony Alfredo, Ford

33. (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet

34. (15) James Davison, Chevrolet

35. (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet

36. (53) Joey Gase, Ford

37. (52) Josh Bilicki, Ford

38. (66) Timmy Hill, Ford

39. (33) Austin Cindric, Ford

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR at Atlanta 2021: Start time, lineup, TV, streaming schedule

Recommended Stories

  • NASCAR returns to its roots with 1st of 2 visits to Atlanta

    NASCAR is returning to its roots. NASCAR will return to the track in July — the first time since 2010 that the 1.54-mile tri-oval has staged a pair of events. “Atlanta has always been a track I enjoyed,” said Martin Truex, coming off a victory in last week's race in Phoenix.

  • What channel is the NASCAR race at Atlanta on? Betting odds and how to watch

    Everything you need to know for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

  • Watch Daniel Hemric, Noah Gragson fight after Atlanta Xfinity race

    Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson threw punches at each other on pit road after Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

  • Battered No. 5 Cadillac rallies for victory in the Twelve Hours of Sebring despite damage

    Despite major damage to his rear wing, Sebastien Bourdais hung on to drive to victory in the Twelve Hours of Sebring for the No. 5 Cadillac.

  • The Latest: 4 more Atlanta spa shooting victims identified

    The names of four additional victims in the Atlanta-area spa shootings have been released. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said Friday that the four victims are 74-year-old Soon C. Park, 51-year-old Hyun J. Grant, 69-year-old Suncha Kim and 63-year-old Yong A. Yue. Grant's son, Randy Park, identified his mother by her maiden name, Hyun Jung Kim.

  • Atlanta Truck race results

    Results from Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

  • Xfinity Best Bets: EchoPark 250

    AJ Allmendinger won last year’s Atlanta race and two weeks ago on the 1.5-mile track in Vegas, proving he is more than just a road racing ringer. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

  • 2021 NCAA Tournament - Biggest surprises, disappointments of first round

    Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek recaps a wild first round of the NCAA Tournament, including plenty of upsets and the PAC-12 finishing a perfect 5-0.

  • Bears sign CB Trufant to 1-year contract to replace Fuller

    The Chicago Bears released former All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller and signed Desmond Trufant to a one-year contract Saturday to replace him. Fuller, drafted with the No. 14 overall pick in 2014, was an All-Pro in 2018 when he tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions.

  • Eagles could be a trade destination for Nick Foles as Bears look to move on from QB

    Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Nick Foles could be traded from the Bears to the Eagles to back up Jalen Hurts

  • Wisconsin wins NCAA women's ice hockey championship in OT for sixth title

    Daryl Watts scored 3:16 into overtime as Wisconsin beat Northeastern 2-1 in the Women's Frozen Four final to give the Badgers their 6th championship.

  • Robinson edges Shiffrin to win final World Cup giant slalom

    An aggressive second run lifted teenager Alice Robinson ahead of Mikaela Shiffrin to win a giant slalom that ended the women’s World Cup ski season on Sunday. Robinson had been fourth-fastest in the opening run, trailing 2018 Olympic champion Shiffrin by 0.77 seconds, yet turned it into a victory by 0.28 at Lenzerheide. It was the 19-year-old New Zealander’s third win in giant slalom on the World Cup circuit.

  • UPDATE: Jimmie Johnson spins early at Sebring and then leads, but team breaks rule

    After wrecking in qualifying, Jimmie Johnson spun again in the first 15 minutes of the Mobil 1 Twelver Hours of Sebring but then took the lead.

  • Svi Mykhailiuk: ‘Happy to be here’ after trade to Thunder

    Svi Mykhailiuk has needed some adjustment after a mid-season trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but his first impressions are positive.

  • Rangers' Mika Zibanejad nets game-winner over Capitals, snaps Washington's seven-game win streak

    Mika Zibanejad scored the go-ahead goal with 2:32 left and the Rangers beat the Capitals 3-1 Saturday night.

  • LeBron James' goal is NBA ownership: 'It'll be sooner than later'

    A LeBron James-led front office might not be a long way off.

  • Luka Doncic stuck with 'terrible' shot and created magic vs. Clippers

    Luka Magic makes you realize they call him Wonder Boy not because he was a boy wonder but because he plays with the wonder of a boy, “play” being the operative word.

  • Khama Worthy is going to do what he’s got to do at UFC 260

    When UFC lightweight Khama Worthy looks back on 2020, the thing that most comes to mind for him was how fortunate he ended up being. No matter how difficult the year was, he was still able to fight. Though things didn’t always go his way, the fact that he was able to compete multiple times put him in a much better spot than many other fighters. “I think it was just an experience,” Worthy told MMWeekly.com. “I feel grateful that I made it through, because a lot of people weren’t as lucky. “I only had two fights, though I would have liked to get in four fights a year, but I still got to get two fights. Everything being shut down, trying to find training partners and everything, it was an experience.” In addition to being able to fight last year, Worthy was able to keep his individual training going even when the ability to work with others was virtually eliminated. “I own my own gym so I never stopped for my training,” said Worthy. “But it was still difficult to get training partners. “My game is always evolving. In this sport you’re either evolving or dying. I’m a different fighter every fight.” Khama Worthy - UFC 241 weigh-in Khama Worthy faces Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 260 On March 27 in Las Vegas, Worthy (16-7) will look to get back on the winning track when he faces Jamie Mullarkey (12-4) in a 155-pound main card bout at UFC 260. Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights “He’s a tough guy,” Worthy said of Mullarkey. “He’s 0-2 in the UFC, so he’s fighting for his job. I feel like if you’re 0-3 in the UFC you’re going to get cut, so he’s on his way out because I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. “I know for sure he’s going to come out ready for and that’s exactly what we’re set for.” If the last year has taught him anything, Worthy feels it’s best to just follow where the path leads him in 2021 rather than try to force things to happen. “In Covid times you’ve just got to go with the punches,” said Worthy. “You can’t spend too much time planning things out. It sucks that my career started then Covid kicked in, so I’m just rolling with the punches.”

  • Michael Chandler, Charles Oliveira to meet for vacant lightweight title at UFC 262

    The UFC finally accepted Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement and opted to fill its suddenly vacant lightweight title with a May 15 bout at UFC 262 between Charles Oliveira and former Bellator champion Michael Chandler.

  • Draymond Green on Tom Izzo's heated exchange with Gabe Brown: 'RELAX!'

    Izzo called the interaction a "normal nothing" after the game.