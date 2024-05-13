NASCAR announces in-season bracket-style tourney launching in 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Falling in line with other professional sports leagues around the world, NASCAR is set to launch its own version beginning in 2025.

The tourney will feature 32 drivers in a bracket-style format with the winner receiving $1 million, the league announced on Monday. Brackets will be established in order of best driver finish.

“It’s never been a better time to be a fan of motorsports, and this new first-ever in-season tournament will bring a new competitive dynamic to NASCAR’s summer race weekends,” said Craig Barry, Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer, TNT Sports. “TNT Sports has always been at the forefront of creativity and innovation, and NASCAR is a perfect partner to bring this vision to life across our networks and platforms.”

TV partners for the five-race tourney will exclusively be TNT and Prime Video.

Soccer has several in-season tournaments including the FA Cup and Cope del Rey and the NBA debuted its in-season tourney last year with prize money being awarded to winning squads including each player on the winning squad receiving half a million dollars.

“With the launch of our new media rights partnerships in 2025, we were excited to partner with Prime Video and TNT Sports to collaborate on fan engagement concepts that drive storylines in our sport and innovation from a production perspective,” said Brian Herbst, NASCAR SVP, Media and Productions. “The idea of an in-season tournament has been discussed within the NASCAR industry and as we started to focus on adding promotional elements that drive interest throughout the season, we were excited by the opportunity to leverage the marketing weight of Amazon and TNT Sports to bring this concept to life.

