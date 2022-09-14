NASCAR announces 2023 national series schedules

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR today announced the 2023 schedules for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. During the organization‘s 75th anniversary season, NASCAR‘s national series will visit an exciting mix of history-rich venues, short tracks and road courses, with the sport reaching a new level of excitement with the already-announced Chicago Street Race — a bold, first-of-its-kind addition in a globally renowned city.

“As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary season, we are committed to delivering a schedule that acknowledges the deep history and tradition of our sport while establishing a bold future that brings the best racing in the world to new markets and new fans,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy. “The 2023 schedules are a product of continued collaboration across our industry and partners. We are incredibly proud of what our sport will have to offer fans next season, and excited to celebrate this milestone season with the most diverse compilation of tracks in motorsports.”

The 2023 Cup season will get underway with “round two” of the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, which will take place in East Coast primetime on Sunday, Feb. 5 on FOX. Two weeks later, on Sunday, Feb. 19, the 65th annual DAYTONA 500 will unfold live on FOX from Daytona International Speedway.

Additional highlights to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule include:

  • NASCAR will head west for the final race on the two-mile version of Auto Club Speedway (Sunday, Feb. 26) before visiting Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sunday, Mar. 5) and Phoenix Raceway (Sunday, Mar. 12).

  • As previously announced, NASCAR‘s annual All-Star Race (Sunday, May 21) will be hosted by North Wilkesboro Speedway — the first time the track will welcome the Cup Series since 1996.

  • The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will once again begin at Darlington Raceway (Sunday, Sept. 3), with the NASCAR Championship Race set for Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 5.

As for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, a pair of road courses join the schedule for the first time in its four-decade history, as Names Will Be Made at Sonoma Raceway (June 10) and the Chicago Street Race (July 1). Bristol Motor Speedway will host the Xfinity Series Playoffs opener (Friday, Sept. 15) and the series will culminate with its championship race at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, Nov. 4.

What‘s old is new for the ‘Tough Trucks‘ as CRAFTSMAN returns to the series, as does a race at the historic Milwaukee Mile. Trucks will make a return to the Milwaukee Mile Speedway for the second race of the Round of 10 on Sunday, August 27. The visit will mark the first time the Trucks have returned to Brew City since 2009.

In addition, the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will get the festivities started on All-Star weekend when trucks join the stars from the NASCAR Cup Series at the famed North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time since 1996, on Saturday, May 20.

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs will get underway on Friday, Aug. 11 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, and like the Cup Series and Xfinity Series, will crown a champion at Phoenix Raceway (Friday, Nov. 3) for the fourth consecutive year.

For tickets to 2023 NASCAR events, please visit www.nascar.com/2023schedule.

The FOX Sports and NBC Sports family of networks will again broadcast the 2023 NASCAR season. Networks and start times will be announced at a later date.

Below are the full 2023 NASCAR National Series schedules (*Playoff races in bold font):

2023 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE

Date

Race / Track

Sunday, February 5

Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum)

Thursday, February 16

Duel at Daytona

Sunday, February 19

DAYTONA 500

Sunday, February 26

Auto Club

Sunday, March 5

Las Vegas

Sunday, March 12

Phoenix

Sunday, March 19

Atlanta

Sunday, March 26

COTA

Sunday, April 2

Richmond

Sunday, April 9

Bristol Dirt

Sunday, April 16

Martinsville

Sunday, April 23

Talladega

Sunday, April 30

Dover

Sunday, May 7

Kansas

Sunday, May 14

Darlington

Sunday, May 21

North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race)

Sunday, May 28

Charlotte

Sunday, June 4

World Wide Technology Raceway

Sunday, June 11

Sonoma

Sunday, June 25

Nashville Superspeedway

Sunday, July 2

Chicago Street Race

Sunday, July 9

Atlanta

Sunday, July 16

New Hampshire

Sunday, July 23

Pocono

Sunday, July 30

Richmond

Sunday, August 6

Michigan

Sunday, August 13

Indianapolis Road Course

Sunday, August 20

Watkins Glen

Saturday, August 26

Daytona

Sunday, September 3

Darlington*

Sunday, September 10

Kansas*

Saturday, September 16

Bristol*

Sunday, September 24

Texas*

Sunday, October 1

Talladega*

Sunday, October 8

Charlotte Roval*

Sunday, October 15

Las Vegas*

Sunday, October 22

Homestead-Miami*

Sunday, October 29

Martinsville*

Sunday, November 5

Phoenix (Championship)*

2023 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

Date

Race / Track

Saturday, February 18

Daytona

Saturday, February 25

Auto Club

Saturday, March 4

Las Vegas

Saturday, March 11

Phoenix

Saturday, March 18

Atlanta

Saturday, March 25

COTA

Saturday, April 1

Richmond

Saturday, April 15

Martinsville

Saturday, April 22

Talladega

Saturday, April 29

Dover

Saturday, May 13

Darlington

Saturday, May 27

Charlotte

Saturday, June 3

Portland

Saturday, June 10

Sonoma

Saturday, June 24

Nashville Superspeedway

Saturday, July 1

Chicago Street Race

Saturday, July 8

Atlanta

Saturday, July 15

New Hampshire

Saturday, July 22

Pocono

Saturday, July 29

Road America

Saturday, August 5

Michigan

Saturday, August 12

Indianapolis Road Course

Saturday, August 19

Watkins Glen

Friday, August 25

Daytona

Saturday, September 2

Darlington

Saturday, September 9

Kansas

Friday, September 15

Bristol*

Saturday, September 23

Texas*

Saturday, October 7

Charlotte Roval*

Saturday, October 14

Las Vegas*

Saturday, October 21

Homestead-Miami*

Saturday, October 28

Martinsville*

Saturday, November 4

Phoenix (Championship)*

2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE

Date

Race / Track

Friday, February 17

Daytona

Friday, March 3

Las Vegas

Saturday, March 18

Atlanta

Saturday, March 25

COTA

Saturday, April 1

Texas

Saturday, April 8

Bristol Dirt

Friday, April 14

Martinsville

Saturday, May 6

Kansas

Friday, May 12

Darlington

Saturday, May 20

North Wilkesboro

Friday, May 26

Charlotte

Saturday, June 3

World Wide Technology Raceway

Friday, June 23

Nashville Superspeedway

Saturday, July 8

Mid-Ohio

Saturday, July 22

Pocono

Saturday, July 29

Richmond

Friday, August 11

Lucas Oil IRP*

Sunday, August 27

Milwaukee*

Friday, September 8

Kansas*

Thursday, September 14

Bristol*

Saturday, September 30

Talladega*

Saturday, October 21

Homestead-Miami*

Friday, November 3

Phoenix (Championship)*

 

