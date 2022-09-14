NASCAR announces 2023 national series schedules
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR today announced the 2023 schedules for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. During the organization‘s 75th anniversary season, NASCAR‘s national series will visit an exciting mix of history-rich venues, short tracks and road courses, with the sport reaching a new level of excitement with the already-announced Chicago Street Race — a bold, first-of-its-kind addition in a globally renowned city.
“As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary season, we are committed to delivering a schedule that acknowledges the deep history and tradition of our sport while establishing a bold future that brings the best racing in the world to new markets and new fans,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy. “The 2023 schedules are a product of continued collaboration across our industry and partners. We are incredibly proud of what our sport will have to offer fans next season, and excited to celebrate this milestone season with the most diverse compilation of tracks in motorsports.”
The 2023 Cup season will get underway with “round two” of the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, which will take place in East Coast primetime on Sunday, Feb. 5 on FOX. Two weeks later, on Sunday, Feb. 19, the 65th annual DAYTONA 500 will unfold live on FOX from Daytona International Speedway.
Additional highlights to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule include:
NASCAR will head west for the final race on the two-mile version of Auto Club Speedway (Sunday, Feb. 26) before visiting Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sunday, Mar. 5) and Phoenix Raceway (Sunday, Mar. 12).
As previously announced, NASCAR‘s annual All-Star Race (Sunday, May 21) will be hosted by North Wilkesboro Speedway — the first time the track will welcome the Cup Series since 1996.
The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will once again begin at Darlington Raceway (Sunday, Sept. 3), with the NASCAR Championship Race set for Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 5.
As for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, a pair of road courses join the schedule for the first time in its four-decade history, as Names Will Be Made at Sonoma Raceway (June 10) and the Chicago Street Race (July 1). Bristol Motor Speedway will host the Xfinity Series Playoffs opener (Friday, Sept. 15) and the series will culminate with its championship race at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, Nov. 4.
What‘s old is new for the ‘Tough Trucks‘ as CRAFTSMAN returns to the series, as does a race at the historic Milwaukee Mile. Trucks will make a return to the Milwaukee Mile Speedway for the second race of the Round of 10 on Sunday, August 27. The visit will mark the first time the Trucks have returned to Brew City since 2009.
In addition, the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will get the festivities started on All-Star weekend when trucks join the stars from the NASCAR Cup Series at the famed North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time since 1996, on Saturday, May 20.
The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs will get underway on Friday, Aug. 11 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, and like the Cup Series and Xfinity Series, will crown a champion at Phoenix Raceway (Friday, Nov. 3) for the fourth consecutive year.
The FOX Sports and NBC Sports family of networks will again broadcast the 2023 NASCAR season. Networks and start times will be announced at a later date.
Below are the full 2023 NASCAR National Series schedules (*Playoff races in bold font):
2023 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE
Date
Race / Track
Sunday, February 5
Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum)
Thursday, February 16
Duel at Daytona
Sunday, February 19
DAYTONA 500
Sunday, February 26
Auto Club
Sunday, March 5
Las Vegas
Sunday, March 12
Phoenix
Sunday, March 19
Atlanta
Sunday, March 26
COTA
Sunday, April 2
Richmond
Sunday, April 9
Bristol Dirt
Sunday, April 16
Martinsville
Sunday, April 23
Talladega
Sunday, April 30
Dover
Sunday, May 7
Kansas
Sunday, May 14
Darlington
Sunday, May 21
North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race)
Sunday, May 28
Charlotte
Sunday, June 4
World Wide Technology Raceway
Sunday, June 11
Sonoma
Sunday, June 25
Nashville Superspeedway
Sunday, July 2
Chicago Street Race
Sunday, July 9
Atlanta
Sunday, July 16
New Hampshire
Sunday, July 23
Pocono
Sunday, July 30
Richmond
Sunday, August 6
Michigan
Sunday, August 13
Indianapolis Road Course
Sunday, August 20
Watkins Glen
Saturday, August 26
Daytona
Sunday, September 3
Darlington*
Sunday, September 10
Kansas*
Saturday, September 16
Bristol*
Sunday, September 24
Texas*
Sunday, October 1
Talladega*
Sunday, October 8
Charlotte Roval*
Sunday, October 15
Las Vegas*
Sunday, October 22
Homestead-Miami*
Sunday, October 29
Martinsville*
Sunday, November 5
Phoenix (Championship)*
2023 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE
Date
Race / Track
Saturday, February 18
Daytona
Saturday, February 25
Auto Club
Saturday, March 4
Las Vegas
Saturday, March 11
Phoenix
Saturday, March 18
Atlanta
Saturday, March 25
COTA
Saturday, April 1
Richmond
Saturday, April 15
Martinsville
Saturday, April 22
Talladega
Saturday, April 29
Dover
Saturday, May 13
Darlington
Saturday, May 27
Charlotte
Saturday, June 3
Portland
Saturday, June 10
Sonoma
Saturday, June 24
Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, July 1
Chicago Street Race
Saturday, July 8
Atlanta
Saturday, July 15
New Hampshire
Saturday, July 22
Pocono
Saturday, July 29
Road America
Saturday, August 5
Michigan
Saturday, August 12
Indianapolis Road Course
Saturday, August 19
Watkins Glen
Friday, August 25
Daytona
Saturday, September 2
Darlington
Saturday, September 9
Kansas
Friday, September 15
Bristol*
Saturday, September 23
Texas*
Saturday, October 7
Charlotte Roval*
Saturday, October 14
Las Vegas*
Saturday, October 21
Homestead-Miami*
Saturday, October 28
Martinsville*
Saturday, November 4
Phoenix (Championship)*
2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE
Date
Race / Track
Friday, February 17
Daytona
Friday, March 3
Las Vegas
Saturday, March 18
Atlanta
Saturday, March 25
COTA
Saturday, April 1
Texas
Saturday, April 8
Bristol Dirt
Friday, April 14
Martinsville
Saturday, May 6
Kansas
Friday, May 12
Darlington
Saturday, May 20
North Wilkesboro
Friday, May 26
Charlotte
Saturday, June 3
World Wide Technology Raceway
Friday, June 23
Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, July 8
Mid-Ohio
Saturday, July 22
Pocono
Saturday, July 29
Richmond
Friday, August 11
Lucas Oil IRP*
Sunday, August 27
Milwaukee*
Friday, September 8
Kansas*
Thursday, September 14
Bristol*
Saturday, September 30
Talladega*
Saturday, October 21
Homestead-Miami*
Friday, November 3
Phoenix (Championship)*