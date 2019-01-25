Naomi Osaka vs Petra Kvitova, Australian Open 2019 final: What time does it start, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

Osaka will take on Kvitova in Saturday's final - Getty Images

What is it?

It's the women's final of this year's Australian Open between Japan's Naomi Osaka and Czech Petra Kvitova.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

When is it?

It's this Saturday, so 26 January, 2019.

What time does it start?

The final will get under way from 8.30am UK time.

What TV channel is it on?

Eurosport have exclusive coverage of the opening grand slam of the year so you can tune in to Eurosport 1. Alternatively, bookmark this page and follow build up and game-by-game updates with Charlie Eccleshare from 7.30am.

Osaka is bidding to become the first woman since Jennifer Capriati in 2001 to back up their maiden slam with a second major Credit: Reuters

What's the head to head?

Saturday's showdown will be the first meeting between the pair. It will also decide who will replace Simona Halep at the top of the world rankings.

How have they reached the final?

US Open champion Osaka became the first women to back up a first slam title by making the final of the next major tournament since Jennifer Capriati in 2001 with a semi-final win over Karolina Pliskova.

Osaka produced a brutal display of power hitting under the roof with scorching outdoor temperatures, striking 56 winners in a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 victory.

Osaka overcame Pliskova to reach her second successive final Credit: AP

The fourth seed has dropped three sets en route to the final with victories along the way over Magda Linette, Tamara Zidansek, Su-Wei Hsieh, Anastasija Sevastova and Elina Svitolina.

Kvitova, meanwhile, who overcame the unseeded American Danielle Collins 7-6, 6-0 to reach the final, is yet to drop a set this fortnight.

The eighth seed has seen off Magdalena Rybarikova, Irina-Camelia Begu, Belinda Bencic, Amanda Anisimova and Ashleigh Barty along the way.

What are they saying?

Kvitova, who has reached her first major final since the December 2016 knife attack that led to hours of surgery on the hand she holds her racket with, said after beating Barty:

Story continues

"I didn't know even if I (was) going to play tennis again," Kvitova said. "It's been a long journey."

She will head into the final on an 11-match winning streak, looking to become the first Czech to win the tournament since Hana Mandlikova in 1987.

Kvitova sheds a tear after overcoming Barty Credit: Reuters

“To be honest, I think not very many people believe that I can do that again, to stand on the court and play tennis and kind of play on this level."

Osaka, on how she came through third set against Pliskova:

"I just told myself to regroup in the third set and just try as hard as I can," said Osaka, who saved four break points in the last set and finished the match with an ace at 115 mph (185 kph).

"I was so scared serving second serves. I was like, 'Oh, my God. Please!" Osaka said. "Somehow, I made it. I guess that's experience."

What are the odds?

Osaka to win 6/5

Kvitova 4/6

What's our prediction?

It's a tough one to call. Both women have been playing some of their best tennis and many neutrals wouldn't begrudge either player of victory. We're just edging towards Kvitova in three.

Prediction: Kvitova to win in three.