Naomi Osaka’s Very First Tennis Coach Was Her Dad, Leonard

Naomi Osaka / Instagram



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Tennis star Naomi Osaka is back! After bringing her daughter Shai into the world in July, the four-time Grand Slam winner has officially made her return to tennis.

Recently, Naomi played in the Madrid Open and ultimately lost in round 64 to Liudmila Samsonova.



Two people who are cheering her on behind the scenes? Her parents, Leonard Francois and Tamaki Osaka. But who are Naomi’s parents, exactly? Here’s what you need to know.

They’re a multicultural family.

Tamaki is from Japan and Leonard is from Haiti. “As long as I can remember, people have struggled to define me," Naomi wrote for Esquire last year. "I've never really fit into one description—but people are so fast to give me a label. Is she Japanese? American? Haitian? Black? Asian? Well, I'm all of these things together at the same time."

They met in Japan.

Tamaki and Leonard met in Japan in 1990. Leonard was visiting Hokkaido has a college student, and Tamaki was finishing high school. They kept their relationship hidden for many years, per the New York Times.

When Tamaki was in her 20s, her father tried to arrange a marriage for her, and she revealed her secret relationship. Her father exploded, saying Tamaki was disgracing the family, and the couple moved to Osaka. After that, Tamaki did not have contact with her family for more than a decade, per the Times.

The couple game Naomi Tamaki’s last name

Osaka is Tamaki’s maiden name, and also the city the couple settled in to start their family. They decided to give both of their children, Naomi and Mari, Tamaki’s maiden name. This made registering for schools and renting apartments easier when they were living in Japan, per the Times.

They are proud grandparents to Naomi’s daughter Shai

Naomi gave birth to her daughter Shai in July, making Tamaki and Leonard grandparents!

How adorable is this Instagram post?

They live in Florida.

While Naomi was born in Japan, her family moved to Long Island when she was three. They later relocated the family to Florida, according to Newsweek. Tamaki and Leonard still live there.

They’ve always been supportive of their daughter’s love of tennis.

“Growing up, I saw my mother work incredibly hard to support me and my passion for play,” Naomi told People in May. “She always put others first and encouraged me to embrace my diversity.”

Japanese culture is big in their household.

Tamaki told The Wall Street Journal in 2018 that their house was a mix of Japanese and Haitian culture. "We made the decision that Naomi would represent Japan at an early age," Tamaki said. "She was born in Osaka and was brought up in a household of Japanese and Haitian culture. Quite simply, Naomi and her sister Mari have always felt Japanese so that was our only rationale. It was never a financially motivated decision nor were we ever swayed either way by any national federation."

Naomi gave up her American citizenship to play for Japan in the Olympics, a decision she had to make before she turned 22, according to The Washington Post.

Leonard used to coach his daughters.

While Leonard didn’t have tennis experience, he was inspired by the story of Venus and Serena Williams being coached by their dad and decided to do the same with Naomi and her sister, Mari. “The blueprint was already there,” Leonard told The New York Times in 2018. “I just had to follow it.”

Naomi has publicly joked about her dad ticking her off in matches, and using that anger as fuel. But she later shared this sweet comment about him on Twitter: “All jokes aside I love my dad so much and I’m grateful for everything I learn from him on and off the court. I feel extremely lucky to be his kid cause he just drops knowledge.”

Naomi shared her father went for a bike ride after her most recent US Open win.

All jokes aside I love my dad so much and I’m grateful for everything I learn from him on and off the court. I feel extremely lucky to be his kid cause he just drops knowledge 🙏 https://t.co/JEAvIXaE8c — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) October 10, 2019

Naomi is extremely close with her father, who is always rooting her on in the stands, even if it stresses him out, per this IG video.

Naomi eventually moved on to more seasoned coaches, but her biggest cheerleaders remain her mom and dad.

You Might Also Like