Najee Harris is ready to work on an expanded role in the NFL with the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers got themselves a special player in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. Running back Najee Harris is a special talent at running back and the Steelers are banking on him being a legitimate feature back from the very beginning.

Harris spoke to the media after the team wrapped up its rookie minicamp and he let everyone know the Steelers plan to utilize him all over the field and in multiple positions but thanks to no more school, he can handle the increased film study.

We did a lot of studying at Alabama but here it’s reached another level. I’m going to be used everywhere so they want me to know multiple positions. It’s a lot more film work, but I don’t have school no more, so I’ve got no issues.

This is all well and good but the team’s first priority has to be getting Harris on the field as a running back to get positive players on first and second down so the team can manage the game on possession downs. Harris rushed for 2,690 yards in his last two seasons at Alabama. Despite his ability to run routes and catch the football, the Steelers coaches don’t need to complicate this so early on.

