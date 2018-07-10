Mysterious UFO crashes near FIFA World Cup site

The latest UFO sighting has been captured on camera near the 2018 World Cup match site. The UFO sighting event occurred after the victorious match of England vs. Sweden on July 7, 2018 in which can be seen a fierce ball of light followed by a loud bang.

The UFO crashed near the village of Bostandyk, 128 kilometers (80 miles) from the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia, where the match was hosted.

In this video we go through the UFO footage and claims, and factually go into it to find answers.