Myrtle Beach Classic in ‘dire need’ of high school, college-aged volunteers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s first-ever PGA Tour event is in “dire need” of volunteers from high school to college-aged students to be standard bearers for the tournament.

The inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic is set for the week of May 6-12 at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club. It will boast a field of 132 golfers.

Jone O’Donnell, the tournament’s volunteer co-coordinator, said standard bearers at most tournaments range between 14-22 years old. Almost 20 more spots need to be filled.

“We are finding it very difficult to get that age group,” O’Donnell said. “Because they’re still in school if they’re high schoolers, and if they’re college and went to CCU, they’re already done with school.”

The tournament already has 1,500 volunteers set to help next month, but O’Donnell said they need 18 more younger volunteers to fill the role of a standard bearer. A standard bearer will be assigned to a group of players and will walk the 18 holes with them.

“You carry a sign and it says the players’ names and what their score is,” O’Donnell said. “You’ll be walking with an adult — they’re called a walking scorer, and they will be telling you what to change the scores to, so that’ll help.”

If there’s not enough standard bearers, some of the walking scorers will have to step in. O’Donnell encouraged young people to sign up. She said the $25 registration fee includes being fed, a hat and an opportunity to shop for tournament merchandise.

“It’s just interesting . . . a unique, unique opportunity,” she said. “I wish I could do it.”

O’Donnell also talked about Swingin’ Medallions and Thompson Square, two bands set to perform at the tournament for ticketholders.

“We really think that the economic impact for all of Myrtle Beach is going to be great, but we are hoping that now announcing these new concerts, that will draw in people who aren’t golfers or aren’t interested in golf, but are interested in music,” she said.

The deadline to apply to be a standard bearer is Tuesday. To apply, email here.

