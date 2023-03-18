The 49ers are adding a defensive back with ties to defensive coordinator Steve Wilks to their defense.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the 49ers have agreed to terms with former Panther Myles Hartsfield. Wilks was the defensive backs coach for the Panthers before getting bumped up to interim head coach after Matt Rhule’s firing last year.

Hartsfield started 10 of the 15 games he played for the Panthers last season. He had 59 tackles, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble in those appearances and the Panthers passed on tendering him as a restricted free agent.

The 49ers have also added defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, defensive end Clelin Ferrell, and cornerback Isaiah Oliver as free agents this week.

Myles Hartsfield agrees to terms with 49ers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk