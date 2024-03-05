MVC Basketball Tournament: Arch Madness 2024 bracket, schedule, game times, TV info

The 2024 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament is scheduled to begin Thursday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The championship game will be played Sunday on CBS.

Eighth-seed Murray State and ninth-seeded Missouri State will tip off the tournament on Thursday at noon with three games to follow. Four games will take place on Friday with the semifinals being played on CBS Sports Network on Saturday.

All four opening-round games on Thursday and the four quarterfinal tilts on Friday will air on the Missouri Valley Conference TV Network — including regional Bally Sports channels and ESPN+.

More: Dana Ford addresses his future as Missouri State basketball coach, attendance issues

2024 Arch Madness bracket

MVC Standings

Indiana State (26-5, 17-3) Drake (25-6, 16-4) Bradley (21-10, 13-7) Northern Iowa (18-13, 12-8) Belmont (19-12, 12-8) Southern Illinois (19-12, 11-9) Illinois State (15-16, 9-11) Murray State (12-19, 9-11) Missouri State (16-15, 8-12) Evansville (15-16, 6-13) Illinois Chicago (11-20, 4-16) Valparaiso (7-24, 3-17)

Mar 5, 2023; St. Louis, MO, USA; The Drake Bulldogs pose for a photo with the Missouri Valley Conference trophy after defeating the Bradley Braves in the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Arch Madness schedule

Thursday (Times Central)

Noon — No. 8 Murray State vs. No. 9 Missouri State (MVC TV Network)

2:30 p.m. — No. 5 Belmont vs. No. 12 Valparaiso (MVC TV Network)

6 p.m. — No. 7 Illinois Chicago vs. No. 10 Evansville (MVC TV Network)

8:30 p.m. — No. 6 vs. No. 11 Illinois Chicago (MVC TV Network)

Friday

Noon — No. 1 Indiana State vs. 8/9 (MVC TV Network)

2:30 p.m. — No. 4 Northern Iowa vs. 5/12 (MVC TV Network)

6 p.m. — No. 2 Drake vs. 7/10 (MVC TV Network)

8:30 p.m. — No. 3 Bradley vs. 6/11 (MVC TV Network)

Saturday

2:30 p.m. — Semifinal (CBS Sports Network)

5 p.m. — Semifinal (CBS Sports Network)

Sunday

1:10 p.m. — Championship (CBS)

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or X at @WyattWheeler_NL.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Arch Madness 2024: How to watch, stream MVC Tournament