Dana Ford addresses his future as Missouri State basketball coach, attendance issues

Missouri State men's basketball coach Dana Ford addressed his future with the program following his team's 69-59 win over Illinois Chicago on Sunday afternoon.

Ford is widely considered to be on the hot seat following a 16-15 regular season that saw the Bears place ninth in the Missouri Valley Conference ahead of this week's conference tournament. He has one year remaining on his contract.

The university recently showed that it was noncommittal to Ford past this year. Missouri State President Clif Smart wrote in a blog post on Tuesday that the season was "disappointing" while noting that it would wait to evaluate the year once it concluded. MSU's administration backed Ford ahead of Arch Madness a year ago.

Smart echoed the statement during his halftime radio interview with Art Hains during Sunday's game. When asked what Smart, who is retiring at the end of June, is leaving for the next president, he replied, "There's clearly work to do on the athletics side. You know, we didn't have the kind of season that we hoped to have for men's basketball and that's been disappointing."

Ford said he hasn't been told anything regarding his future, one way or the other.

"None of us are deserving of anything, yet we live a life where God gives us everything," Ford said. "This opportunity that has been presented to me, it's been a great honor. To be the coach here next year would be a great honor. To having one day said I was the coach of Missouri State would be a great honor.

"I'm just honored and blessed for whatever the future holds."

Ford also wouldn't take any excuses for why the season went the wrong way. Smart, in his blog post, pointed to the team's health as a reason it didn't live up to expectations, writing "I continue to believe that, if healthy, the men's basketball team is as good as any other in the league."

Health played a factor throughout most of February which saw the Bears go 2-6. It wasn't much of one when it lost five of six games in the first half of January.

Missouri State will enter Thursday's noon opener at Arch Madness as healthy as it's been since the new year began.

"You can't control who's healthy," Ford said. "Everybody deals with that and we're not immune to that. It's good to be healthy right now and hopefully moving forward, we don't have those types of injuries. You guys will never get an excuse out of me and injuries would be an excuse."

At the end of Ford's postgame press conference, he held the media to address the program's attendance problems while putting the blame on himself.

The statement came in response to the News-Leader's three-part "Once Proud" series that explored problems Missouri State athletics faces with its attendance, specifically in men's basketball, outside of winning and losing. The series was published Feb. 18-20. Ford's name was mentioned minimally.

Missouri State did not share the attendance number from Sunday's win by the time it typically does. The school was trending toward its second-least attended season in program history and second-ever year with average home attendance below 3,000 fans per game. It was at 2,953 entering the game with the least-attended season ever coming in 1975-76 when the Bears played in a much-smaller venue at McDonald Arena.

"It gets down to one thing and as a head coach, you've got to have a consistent winning product on the floor," Ford said. "That's how you get major attendance. There is no other way. I don't think it's right to fault anyone other than myself if you're going to blame anyone for the attendance. To be honest, it doesn't make any sense to blame anybody but myself. I just felt like saying that."

