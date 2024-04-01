Mustangs roll, sweep 4-game set against Bemidji State

Mar. 31—BRANDON, S.D. — The Bemidji State baseball team struggled in its four-game series against Southwest Minnesota State.

The Beavers lost the first two games 17-0 and 15-1 on Friday. They followed with losses of 13-4 and 8-6 on Saturday. The series was moved from Bemidji to Brandon, S.D., due to field conditions.

Bemidji State dropped to 1-25 this season, while SMSU improved to 14-9.

Southwest Minnesota State 17, Bemidji State 0 (F/7)

SMSU 085 004 0 — 17-24-0

BSU 000 000 0 — 0-8-0

WP: Kolby (5 IP, 4 H 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)

LP: Hoffman (2.2 IP, 15 H, 13 R, 13 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

Southwest Minnesota State 15, Bemidji State 1 (F/7)

SMSU 300 042 6 — 15-15-0

BSU 000 001 0 — 1-1-1

WP: Petron (4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 4 K)

LP: Smith (5.1 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

Southwest Minnesota State 13, Bemidji State 4 (F/7)

SMSU 004 031 5 — 13-12-1

BSU 000 030 1 — 4-7-2

WP: Chmielewski (6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 9 K)

LP: Lindow (4.1 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 2 K)

Southwest Minnesota State 8, Bemidji State 6

SMSU 204 001 001 — 8-6-1

BSU 020 103 000 — 6-10-1

WP: Dulas (6 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 9 K)

LP: Lind (2.1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 K )