Mustang move: Jaime Ffrench, 5-star Mandarin receiver, de-commits after Saban retirement

Mandarin wide receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr. is calling an audible on his college football plans.

The five-star junior de-committed from Alabama football on Sunday night, the latest recruiting shakeup following Wednesday's retirement of Alabama coach Nick Saban. Ffrench originally committed to the Crimson Tide on July 22.

The news was first reported by On3 Sports.

The 6-1, 185-pound Ffrench, rated as a five-star prospect in both the 247Sports composite and the On3 industry rankings, stands in the top five of national receiver recruits for all major recruiting services.

An All-First Coast first-team wide receiver, he helped Mandarin reach the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 4M final in December for only the second time in the school's 34-year history. Ffrench scored two Mandarin touchdowns and gained 100 yards receiving in that state final against Miami Columbus, including a second-half score that displayed his agility in the open field.

He caught 62 passes for 1,247 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, and has already surpassed 2,000 yards through three seasons in Jacksonville high school football.

Ffrench becomes the second major receiver de-commitment for the Tide since Saban's announcement, after Ryan Williams of Saraland (Ala.) backed away from his Alabama commitment this week.

WHERE WILL JAIME FFRENCH PLAY COLLEGE FOOTBALL?

Mandarin wide receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr. (2) runs through warm-ups before the FHSAA Class 4M high school football championship game against Miami Columbus.

Now, the next question: If not at Alabama, which school will be Jaime Ffrench's college football destination?

While the receiver still has more than a year until National Signing Day for the 2025 class, a few candidates naturally stand out.

When Ffrench announced his commitment in July at Southpoint Baptist Church on Jacksonville's Southside, he named four other finalists in addition to Alabama: Florida State, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State.

Three of those schools already have Mandarin ties on their current or future rosters: Cornerbacks A.J. Belgrave-Shorter and Jon Mitchell signed with Penn State in December, Mandarin graduate Kris Mitchell transferred to Notre Dame this winter from after a record receiving season at FIU and current Mustang QB Tramell Jones committed to the Seminoles last April. Ffrench took an unofficial visit to Florida State in November.

Ffrench enters 2024 with no shortage of options: In all, he has received more than 30 college offers.

