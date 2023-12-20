'A major blessing': Mandarin trio leads off Jacksonville early football signing period

Surrounded by family and friends, Mandarin cornerback A.J. Belgrave-Shorter (Penn State), offensive tackle Deryc Plazz (Miami) and cornerback Jon Mitchell (Penn State) react after signing national letters of intent for college football on December 20, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

Seated inside Mandarin High School's gymnasium, listening to head coach Toby Bullock introduce his players, reality set in for Mustangs senior lineman Deryc Plazz.

He's going to play college football. He's going to be a Miami Hurricane. Officially.

"We were sitting here and he started talking about us," Plazz said. "We're all whispering to each other, it's crazy, like we're all going on to play big-time college football. That's a major blessing."

Plazz and defensive back teammates A.J. Belgrave-Shorter and Jon Mitchell led off Wednesday's early signing period, capping one of the most distinguished high school football classes in Mandarin history.

"It actually hit me today, really hit me," said Belgrave-Shorter, committed to Penn State since the spring. "I got a little emotional."

Surrounded by friends and family -- in Mitchell's case, including older brothers Kris (Notre Dame) and Nic (Mississippi State) -- they put pen to paper and cemented their college plans.

The Mustang trio led Mandarin to the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 4M final earlier this month in Tallahassee.

The three-day signing period continues through Friday.

"I've worked a long time to get here, and it's been amazing to celebrate with all my family," Plazz said.

Jacksonville-area early signings

ATLANTIC COAST: LB Camden Hardy, Wake Forest; TE Carter Ladd, Harvard.

BALDWIN: DE Mason Carter, Vanderbilt.

BRADFORD: LB Chason Clark, Marshall.

MANDARIN: CB A.J. Belgrave-Shorter, Penn State; CB Jon Mitchell, Penn State; OL Deryc Plazz, Miami.

PONTE VEDRA: LB Maddux Babin, Western Michigan.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Early signing period: Jacksonville athletes seal college football plan