Northeast Florida's best: Meet the 2023 All-First Coast high school football team

The Times-Union selects its annual All-First Coast team for 2023 high school football. Selections are based on factors including statistics, observations from the Times-Union sports staff, nominations from coaches and quality of schedule.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

QB Locklan Hewlett, Jr., St. Augustine

St. Augustine's quarterback Locklan Hewlett (11) targets a receiver during first-quarter action against Nease.

Wake Forest commit helped Jackets to Class 3S title game, completing 151 of 239 (63%) for 2,702 yards, 23 TD, 5 INT.

RB Laython Biddle, Sr., Bartram Trail

Record-smashing runner carried 301 times for 2,154 yards, 26 TD and Florida rushing title; Bears' all-time rushing leader with 4,078 yards.

RB Devonte Lyons, Sr., St. Augustine

Touchdown-making tailback scored 27 times, running 239 times for 1,558 yards with ten 100-yard games; signed with FIU.

RB Tiant Wyche, Sr., Mandarin

Elusive ball carrier ran 197 times for 1,812 yards, 26 touchdowns; also added 306 receiving yards and three scores.

WR Jaime Ffrench Jr., Jr., Mandarin

Five-star Alabama prospect caught 62 passes for 1,247 yards and 14 touchdowns, including two in state championship.

WR Carl Jenkins Jr., Jr., St. Augustine

Elite speed threat caught 60 passes for 1,172 yards and 15 TD in Jackets' road to final.

WR Maddox Spencer, Jr., Nease

Gained yardage at dizzying rate; 68 catches for 1,348 yards and 16 TD, including a 303-yard night vs. Creekside.

OL Deryc Plazz, Sr., Mandarin

Uncompromising blocker anchored line for Class 4M finalists; signed with Miami.

OL Cole Anderson, Jr., Creekside

Powerful lineman used wrestling background to move defenders in trenches; among St. Johns County's all-around top blockers for both pass and run.

OL Jake Guarnera, Sr., Ponte Vedra

Michigan-signed mauler converted to center to power Sharks' offense to regional semifinal.

OL Quory Ambrose, Sr., Oakleaf

Offensive lineman Quory Ambrose (77) leads his teammates in drills.

Repeat All-First Coast selection led much-improved Oakleaf O-line with 57 pancake blocks; signed with Presbyterian.

OL Solomon Thomas, Jr., Raines

FSU-committed mega-prospect for 2025 dominated trenches in Vikings' run to Class 2S regional final.

ATH Cibastian Broughton, Jr., Fleming Island

Speedy, dynamic QB rushed for 1,094 yards (7 TD) and threw for 1,627 yards with 22 more scores.

ATH Naeem Burroughs, So., Bolles

Bolles wide receiver Naeem Burroughs picks up a first down.

Elite 2026 prospect is major breakaway threat (21.7 yards per catch); 47 receptions for 1,019 yards, 15 TD, plus 435 yards on kick returns.

QB/ATH Tramell Jones, Jr., Mandarin

Mandarin's quarterback Tramell Jones (1) throws a pass during third quarter action. The Atlantic Coast Stingrays traveled to Mandarin to play the Mustangs in High School football Friday, September 15, 2023.

Quarterbacked Mustangs to Class 4M final, completing 183 of 302 (60%) for 3,195 yards, 33 TD, 7 INT; committed to Florida State.

K Alexander Hillyard, Sr., Episcopal

Florida's field goal leader booted 10 field goals in only eight games; twice converted late winning or tying kicks, and punted for 37.9-yard average.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DL Torin Brazell, Sr., Bradford

Sack master flattened QBs with 15 sacks, three forced fumbles, two pick-sixes, 29 tackles for loss.

DL Jyon Simon, Jr., Raines

Major prospect in 2025 class; disrupted interior of line with 77 tackles, 9 sacks, 15 TFL.

DL Garrison Butler, Sr., Bolles

Wrecked interior lines with 88 tackles (21 for loss), 11 sacks, three forced fumbles; signed with Cincinnati.

DL Camden Hardy, Sr., Atlantic Coast

Led Stingrays' revival from winless year with 10 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles and 78 tackles; signed with Wake Forest.

LB Seth Chestnut, Jr., Baker County

Baker County's Seth Chestnut returns an interception for a touchdown against Baldwin.

Tackling machine racked up 133 tackles, six sacks, four interceptions, two defensive touchdowns to lead Wildcats to Region 1-2S final.

LB Chason Clark, Sr., Bradford

Marshall commit led Tornadoes' powerful defense with 119 tackles, 18 for loss, and added three sacks; scored two touchdowns as receiver.

LB Jaylen Clark, Sr., Raines

Raines cornerback Nicholas Kilpatrick (1) and teammate Jaylen Clark (5) run to the team's sideline after Kilpatrick's interception against Jackson.

Vikings' tackle leader brought down 100 opponents with 15 for loss, with 10 sacks and two forced fumbles.

CB Nicholas Kilpatrick, Sr., Raines

Takeaway magnet grabbed six interceptions, recovered two fumbles, gained 384 yards on returns and scored three touchdowns.

CB Jon Mitchell, Sr., Mandarin

Penn State-committed corner forced four fumbles (two in state final), added four interceptions, 71 tackles and six tackles for loss.

S Hylton (Drake) Stubbs, Jr., Mandarin

Four-star safety Drake Stubbs watches for a pre-snap signal during the Mustangs' game against Fletcher.

Hard-hitting defensive back intercepted six passes, recovered three fumbles, made 97 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks.

S Chalil Cummings, Sr., Bradford

Sparked Tornadoes on both sides of the ball: 44 catches for 777 yards (11 TD), plus 75 tackles and two interceptions.

ATH Cameron Anderson, Sr., Trinity Christian

Trinity Christian's Cameron Anderson (3) scores a rushing touchdown in the playoffs against Orlando Christian Prep.

All-around athlete and TCA career tackle leader rushed for 555 yards and 11 touchdowns, with 110 tackles (15 for loss) and a forced fumble on defense.

ATH A.J. Belgrave-Shorter, Sr., Mandarin

Recorded 72 tackles, four interceptions and a fumble recovery; Penn State commit also scored 12 two-point conversions.

ATH Dahkari Gilley, Sr., University Christian

Rutgers signee is among Northeast Florida's most versatile defenders; made 61 tackles, 18 for loss, with 10 sacks and an interception.

P Liam Padron, Sr., Bartram Trail

Strong-legged kicker punted for 39.6-yard average and converted 9 of 14 field goals with a 46-yard long.

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

QB Colin Hurley, Sr., Trinity Christian

LSU signee completed 127 of 260 passes (56.5%) for 2,242 yards, 26 TD, 7 INT; all-time Trinity passing leader.

RB Harrison Garrido, Jr., Creekside

Lightning-quick tailback delivered 1,332 yards and 15 TD in first Northeast Florida season; amassed 1,989 all-purpose yards.

RB Darnell Rogers, Sr., Trinity Christian

Topped 1,000-yard mark for third consecutive season, finishing with 1,161 yards and nine TD.

RB Alan Woods, Sr., University Christian

Steady runner kept UC moving with 1,257 yards, 15 TD.

WR Thomas Jackson, Sr., First Coast

Agile wideout led excellent Bucs receiving corps with 43 catches, 597 yards, 9 TD; added an interception on defense and starred on returns.

WR Trenton Jones, Jr., St. Augustine

Breakaway threat caught 62 passes for 997 yards, 6 TD; also a threat on kick returns, scoring in Class 3S championship.

WR Julio Santiago, So., Tocoi Creek

Sure-handed sophomore was area's leading regular-season pass catcher; 69 receptions, 790 yards, 7 TD.

OL Ethan Proffitt, Sr., Bishop Kenny

Big lineman pushed the pile efficiently for Crusader offensive front; signed with FAU.

OL J.J. Sparks, So., Bolles

Rising star of Bulldog O-line opened holes for 2,090 rushing yards; already has numerous major college offers.

OL Braden Cunningham, Sr., Fleming Island

Powerful 315-pound blocker led Golden Eagles' front; signed with FAU.

OL Zach Marshall, Jr., Bartram Trail

Saw action at center and other positions, leading line for more than 3,400 team rushing yards.

OL Brayden Wallace, Sr., Fletcher

All-Gateway blocker helped Senators overcome injuries to reach Class 3M regionals.

ATH Landon Okla, Jr., Ponte Vedra

Touchdown threat at tight end; caught 8 TD on 21 receptions for 299 yards.

ATH Dae'Jon Shanks, Sr., Bradford

Energized Tornadoes' offense on road to final; ran for 1,037 yards and 14 TD, threw for 1,291 yards and 17 TD.

ATH Riley Trujillo, Sr., Bartram Trail

UCF signee rushed for 685 yards, nearly eight per carry; completed 95 of 181 passes (52.5%) for 1,510 yards, 13 TD, 4 INT.

K Cooper Maurer, Sr., Creekside

Reliable kicker converted 8 of 10 attempts, including a 47-yarder.

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

DL Mason Carter, Sr., Baldwin

SEC-bound edge rusher signed with Vanderbilt; 14 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, six sacks, an interception and a receiving TD on offense.

DL Cole Long, Sr., Creekside

Steady lineman a leader for Knights, solid against both run and pass; 70 tackles, 19 for loss, with seven sacks.

DL Sam Hayward, Jr., Providence

Versatile athlete had eight sacks, 15 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a punt block; also noted as blocker on offense.

DL Duke Lewis, Sr., Bradford

Explosive pass-rusher made 104 tackles, 22 for loss, 12 sacks, seven forced fumbles, an interception and three fumble recoveries.

LB Jackson Copeland, Sr., Mandarin

Senior was everywhere for Mustangs on defense; 138 tackles, 19 for loss, with nine sacks and three fumble recoveries.

LB Trent Carter, Sr., Bolles

Louisville signee is magnet for the football and heavy contact; made 143 tackles (16 for loss), three sacks, two interceptions.

LB Jamal Harvey-Jackson, Sr., Riverside

Pass-rushing threat made 78 tackles, 10 for loss, with two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

CB Jerome Carter III, Sr., Columbia

Strengthened Tigers' secondary with two interceptions, two fumble recoveries; signed with Old Dominion.

CB Joe Mahoney, Sr., Ponte Vedra

Lock-down corner broke up 14 passes, made 56 tackles, blocked three kicks to lead Ponte Vedra's defense.

S Simeon Caldwell, So., Bolles

Active safety recorded 137 tackles (11 for loss) with two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a punt block.

S Jayden Taylor, Sr., Raines

Hard-hitting safety made big things happen for Vikings; 86 tackles, four interceptions, three pass defenses and a fumble return.

ATH Shamarion Gibbs, Sr., Yulee

Versatile athlete led Hornets to playoffs with six interceptions and four forced fumbles on defense, plus 392 rushing yards on offense.

ATH Trenton Klein, Jr., Union County

Combination linebacker/QB led Fightin' Tigers to Region 3-1S final; passed for 1,351 yards and rushed for 501, along with 85 tackles (25 for loss) and seven sacks at linebacker.

ATH Jason Watson, Sr., Menendez

Intercepted five passes and forced two fumbles on defense; also Falcons' top offensive threat with 40 catches for 634 yards, 7 TD.

P Tae'shaun Gelsey, Jr., Riverside

Two-sport (football/basketball) athlete averaged 40.3 per punt; caught 48 passes for 859 yards and 9 TD on offense, plus a pick on defense.

THIRD-TEAM OFFENSE

QB Rodney Tisdale Jr., Sr., First Coast

Western Kentucky commit completed 157 of 260 passes (60.4%) for 2,348 yards, 26 TD, 8 INT to lead Bucs to first district title for nine years.

RB Dakota Fisher, Sr., Fort White

Three-time 1,000-yard rusher; carried 143 times for 1,235 yards, 19 TD to lead Fort White into regionals.

RB Benny Lewis, Sr., Baker County

Carried Wildcats' offense to regional final, running 158 times for 1,095 yards and 12 TD.

RB Deshard Wescott, Sr., Mandarin

Career year for Mustang senior as part of finalists' 1-2 punch, running 155 times for 1,172 yards, 6 TD; gained 1,421 all-purpose yards.

WR Miles Burris, Sr., Trinity Christian

Charlotte signee caught 46 passes for 640 yards and 12 touchdowns.

WR Myles Simmons, Sr., St. Augustine

Sure-handed senior caught 48 passes for 897 yards with 12 TD in career year.

TE Corbyn Fordham, So., Bolles

Promising 2026 tight end caught 37 passes for 324 yards and 2 TD; also contributed as blocker.

OL Gavin Barton, Sr., Mandarin

Repeat All-Gateway honoree part of outstanding Mustang ground game.

OL Jimmy Huck, Jr., Bartram Trail

Hard-working guard helped Bears' O-line to regional final.

OL Demarco Blackmon, Sr., Nease

Three-year starting senior led Panthers' offensive front; committed to Warner.

OL T.K. Muex, Jr., Fletcher

Powerful guard is among Duval County's rising prospects in 2025 class.

OL Jaylen Booker, Sr., Trinity Christian

Bruising 295-pounder pancaked defenders on Conqueror line; signed with Bethune-Cookman.

ATH Omarr Dixon, Sr., Episcopal

All-around athlete caught 39 passes for 860 yards, added two picks on defense.

ATH Tommy Offord, So., Palatka

Rare 1,000-1,000 athlete as sophomore; rushed for 1,155 yards and 17 TD, passed for 1,042 yards with 12 TD as Panthers reached 2S playoffs.

ATH James Resar, Sr., Bishop Kenny

Iowa commit bounced back from injury to complete 103 of 165 passes for 1,371 yards with 15 TD, added 311 yards rushing.

K Kaleb Robison, Sr., Middleburg

Converted area's longest regular-season field goal from 54 yards and averaged 37.3 yards on punts.

THIRD-TEAM DEFENSE

DL Jadarius Cherry, Sr., Suwannee

Led Northeast Florida with 13 sacks as Bulldogs qualified for Class 2S regionals.

DL Israel Lucas, Sr., First Coast

Two-way All-Gateway Conference lineman helped Bucs back to playoffs; Howard signee made 6 1/2 tackles for loss and also contributed on offense.

DL Demontra Burnett, Sr., Riverside

Two-sport standout made 52 tackles, 17 for loss, 10 sacks and four forced fumbles.

DL Braylen Ricks, Sr., Yulee

Sack machine on defensive front for Hornets, recording 75 tackles (33 for loss), nine sacks and three kick blocks.

LB Caden Baldwin, Sr., Bartram Trail

Always around the football; senior made 69 tackles, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, including crucial takeaway in regional semifinal.

LB Drake Lusk, Sr., St. Augustine

Jackets' captain flew to the football with 15 tackles for loss, three sacks, three interceptions.

LB Kolbe Sexton, Sr., Bishop Kenny

Heart of the BK defense made 80 tackles, 14 for loss, two interceptions and six sacks; committed to Navy.

CB Julian Porter, Sr., Bartram Trail

Newly-converted Bears defensive back led defense with five interceptions, plus a fumble recovery; Army signee.

CB Kaylib Singleton, Jr., Fleming Island

Opponents generally steered clear of big-time 2025 prospect; 27 tackles, one interception.

S Joshua Patterson, Jr., White

Intercepted three passes, broke up four more and forced a fumble, and added 172 receiving yards on offense.

S Rhett Rhoden, Fr., Baker County

Led Northeast Florida with seven interceptions and added six pass breakups.

ATH Kyle Boylston, Sr., Trinity Christian

Florida Atlantic signee intercepted four passes and gained 216 yards on returns; also made 26 receptions for 434 yards.

ATH Gavin Jenkins, Jr., Union County

Starred for Fightin' Tigers on both sides of the ball; caught 27 passes for 490 yards (6 TD), plus four interceptions and nine pass breakups.

ATH Tony Williams, So., White

Two-way talent on the rise intercepted five passes, made 66 tackles and added seven rushing touchdowns on offense.

P Zander Erasmus, Jr., Tocoi Creek

Multi-talented junior averaged 37.5 yards on punts and caught 25 passes for 273 yards at tight end.

HONORABLE MENTION

Quarterbacks: Sean Ashenfelder, Jr., Creekside; Ben Burk, Sr., Ponte Vedra; T.J. Cole, So., Ribault; Cash Downey, Fr., Menendez; Bryce Frick, Sr., Nease; Edward Jordan, So., Beachside; DJ Moore, Sr., Bolles; Jaylen Pettway, Sr., White; Ty'ren Randolph, Sr., Raines; Nikao Smith, Sr., Yulee; Marcelis Tate, Sr., Fletcher; Mason Williams, Jr., Providence.

Running backs: Josh Bruton, Jr., West Nassau; Brian Case, Jr., Ponte Vedra; Cartez Daniels, Sr., Keystone Heights; Christopher Foy II, Jr., Oakleaf; Emmett Grzebin, Jr., Bolles; Auston Harris, Sr., First Coast; Nashawn Jacobs, So., Baldwin; Caleb Mattison, Fr., Bishop Kenny; Mark Miller, Sr., Raines; Marquavious Owens, Sr., Suwannee; Kyree Wilson, Fr., Christ's Church.

Receivers: Cohen Beebe, Sr., Beachside; Trace Burney, So., Fleming Island; DeAndre Caldwell, Jr., Bartram Trail; Michael Conner, Fr., Oakleaf; J.P. Donovan, Jr., Bishop Kenny; Payton Dykas, Sr., Clay; Camdon Frier, Sr., Columbia; Bryce Gee, Sr., Beachside; Troy Hillman, Sr., Fletcher; Myles Kendrick, Jr., Riverside; Kaleb Lampkins, Jr., Bishop Kenny; Cole Madson, Sr., Ponte Vedra; Nick Roberson, So., White; Kaleb Taylor-Burch, Jr., Creekside; Anthony Vaglienti, Sr., Fletcher; Tyson Wharton, Sr., Yulee.

Tight ends: Lenox Hires, Jr., Trinity Christian; Carter Ladd, Sr., Atlantic Coast; Brandon Riddle, Sr., University Christian; Trenton Williams, Sr., Palatka; Connor Winn, Fr., Bartram Trail.

Offensive linemen: Deshawn Blackmon, Jr., Tocoi Creek; Micah George, Sr., Middleburg; Ryan Ingram, So., Bolles; Jacob Jones, Sr., Ridgeview; Tarvarian Keenon, Jr., St. Augustine; Jordan Matthews, Sr., Ribault; Kamari Perkins, Sr., University Christian; Nate Politano, Sr., Bishop Kenny; Paul Ruffin, Sr., White; Nick Spicer, Jr., Bartram Trail; Greg Townsend, Sr., Raines; Ben Turner, Sr., Providence.

Defensive linemen: Synorice Barnes, Jr., Baldwin; Ge'Terius Brown, Jr., Ribault; B.J. Carter, Jr., Middleburg; Carson Collins, Sr., Tocoi Creek; Omar Goosby, Sr., Clay; Robbie Grieco, Jr., Ponte Vedra; Ladarius Jackson, Sr., Fleming Island; Phillip Jackson, Jr., Baker County; Keegan Maclean, Jr., Wolfson; Grant Pettigrew, Sr., Mandarin; David Smith, Sr., Parker; Jenssy Smith, Jr., Ribault; Michael Sterdivant, Sr., Trinity Christian; Tucker Thrift, Sr., Baker County; Mike Wright, Jr., St. Augustine.

Linebackers: C.J. Allen, Sr., Sandalwood; Maddux Babin, Sr., Ponte Vedra; Octavius Barnes, Sr., Baldwin; Da'Jon Brown, Jr., Oakleaf; Lecosta Byrd, Jr., Fort White; Isaac Colwell, Sr., University Christian; Eddie Craig, Sr., Beachside; Austin Cruce, Sr., Middleburg; Tyler Jackson, Sr., Orange Park; Matthew Jenkins, Jr., Episcopal; Bryce Kazmierczak, Sr., Trinity Christian; Maddoxx Lehman, So., Menendez; Robert Lewis, Sr., Westside; Devon McBride, Sr., Bradford; Joshua Modupe, Sr., Fernandina Beach; Ken Okor, Sr., Paxon; D.J. Parrish, Sr., Fletcher; Owen Sheetz, Sr., Eagle's View; Joseph Soto, Jr., Menendez; Luke Thomas, Sr., University Christian; Neil Whyte, Sr., Oakleaf.

Defensive backs: Nash Beenen, Sr., Bishop Kenny; Jordan Belt, Sr., Bishop Snyder; Jacob Curry, Jr., Nease; Dayquan Diston, Sr., Union County; C.J. Ennis, Jr., Bolles; Errick Fryer, Sr., Middleburg; Kani Fulton, Sr., Columbia; Willie Hill, Sr., Jackson; Julian Holt, So., White; Shareef Jackson, So., Raines; L.J. Jacobs, Sr., Yulee; Jayke Jones, Sr., Trinity Christian; Bryson Keitt, Sr., Oakleaf; Sergio Lanzas, Sr., Bartram Trail; Tamajh Mitchell, So., Bartram Trail; Malakai Murphy, Sr., Bradford; Julian Quintero, Sr., St. Augustine; Micah Ragin, Sr., Tocoi Creek; Ridge Richardson, Sr., Ponte Vedra; Jalen Scarver, Sr., Englewood; Ja'ki Singleton, Sr., St. Augustine; Jimmie Wheeler, Jr., St. Augustine; Dakota Wright, Jr., Tocoi Creek.

Specialists: Daniel Jones, Jr., Nease; L.J. Linder, Jr., First Coast; Evan Redmond, Sr., Ponte Vedra; Logan Wandzilak, Sr., St. Augustine.

Athletes: Chrishaun Ashley, Sr., Westside; Eliyjah Caldwell, So., Impact Christian; Will Dudley, Sr., Beachside; Jordan Durham, Jr., Zarephath; Jett Hood, Sr., Providence; Jaydan Jenkins, Sr., Middleburg; Jeremiah Kes, Jr., St. Joseph; Earl Moore, Sr., Hilliard; Tayshaun Solomon, Sr., Englewood; Trey Tompkins, Jr., Stanton; Cartaveon Valentine, Sr., Palatka

