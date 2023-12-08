History lesson: Miami Columbus sinks Mandarin in high school football anniversary clash

TALLAHASSEE | Mandarin's five-year anniversary of the school's first-ever football championship felt like one for the history books.

But the Mustangs were the ones learning painful lessons against a quarterback who was until this week committed to James Madison, a school named after Christopher Columbus and an edge rusher who carries the name of a former Pro Bowl football father.

Dizzying Mandarin with misdirection and toughness in the trenches, Miami Columbus turned the tables, beating the Mustangs 38-19 in Friday's Florida High School Athletic Association Class 4M football championship at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Bradford vs. Cocoa: What you need to know for Class 2S FHSAA high school football final

Mandarin's Tyler Jackson (22) and Carlos Witherup (9) talk after Friday's game. Miami Columbus defeated Mandarin 38-19 for the Class 4M football championship.

Five years to the day after the Mustangs beat Columbus 37-35 in Orlando for their first-ever state title, quarterback Alberto Mendoza -- a recent James Madison de-commit now exploring power-conference opportunities -- led the charge.

Mendoza rushed for 137 yards, passed for 149 more and extinguished the Mustangs' hopes of joining Raines as the only Jacksonville public schools to lift multiple FHSAA championships.

"We knew we were going to have to run with me, and I was expecting it," Mendoza said. "So I'm just happy I could help my team get the victory."

Not even the air tandem of Florida State-committed quarterback Tramell Jones and Alabama-bound wide receiver Jaime Ffrench, who linked up for 100 yards and two touchdowns, could sink the Explorers' quest for a repeat.

"They're fantastic," Mandarin coach Toby Bullock said. "They've been here before and it shows that they've been here before."

EXPLORERS SAIL TO EARLY LEAD

Early on, the ground game of Columbus (13-2) had too much for the Mustangs.

Senior quarterback Alberto Mendoza kept the Mustangs off balance, repeatedly luring Mandarin defenders into chasing the wrong man and punishing a rash of missed tackles.

Columbus jumped ahead on touchdown rushes by Hector Chavez and Agyeman Addae, and after Edward Bandy added a 6-yard run to the house a minute into the second quarter for a 21-6 lead, the Explorers looked set to sail away to a comfortable win.

"We knew we were going to have to have a lot of deception, because they're a very good team with their DBs," Mendoza said. "So that's what we did and we just got it done."

JON MITCHELL, RUSHERS SPARK MANDARIN RALLY

As so often this year, Mandarin's secondary began the turnaround.

Penn State-committed cornerback Jon Mitchell, who already forced one fumble early in the half, slammed the brakes on a Columbus drive late in the third quarter by stripping the Explorers' Addae and recovering in the red zone.

From there, Mandarin marched 87 yards in two and a half minutes, capped when senior running back Tiant Wyche blasted through Columbus tackles for his 26th rushing touchdown of 2023 from 21 yards out on fourth down.

That brought the Mustangs into the locker room with a 21-13 deficit, and restored some hope.

Wyche (96 yards) and Deshard Wescott (71 yards) kept the offense rolling for the Mustangs.

"That running back was fast," said Explorers defensive end Willis McGahee IV, son of the former University of Miami and NFL rusher. "We were trying to wrap up, but we couldn't, so we had to handle our business.'

This story will be expanded.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Mandarin-Miami Columbus: FHSAA high school football championship 2023