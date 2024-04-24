Multimedia man: Belichick plans to ink ‘Manningcast’, book, potential podcast deals, report says

Belichick was no media darling during his time on the Patriots’ sidelines but the famously surly and bristly coach is reportedly planning on spending time in the limelight this upcoming football season.

The eight-time Super Bowl winner is planning to split his first season away from coaching between writing a book, a guest role on ESPN’s “Manningcast” and potentially a podcast, according to a new report from The Athletic.

Belichick’s first post-Patriots television work will be with Pat McAfee as part of ESPN’s coverage of the NFL Draft Thursday night. Following the draft, Belichick is expected to return to the WorldWide Leader’s airwaves this fall as part of their “Manningcast”. The simulcast with Peyton and Eli Manning on the call expanded game coverage for ESPN during 10 of the network’s 25 games last year.

Belichick would reportedly join the Super Bowl-winning brothers for multiple games in a season, an audible for “Omaha Productions” which has typically limited each guest to one appearance a season.

Belichick is poised to make millions through the media this year, writes Andrew Marchand.

In addition to his guest spots with the Mannings, an anticipated book deal is expected to reach “well into the seven figures,” writes Marchand.

Marchand also mentions that Belichick has also discussed launching an undetermined football show with Omaha Productions and a podcast on another platform.

Belichick’s 333 all-time head coaching victories trail only Don Shula for most in NFL history.

