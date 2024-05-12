Muhlenberg County wins state bass fishing title

Muhlenberg County’s Isaiah Smith and Spencer Shemwell closed out the second day of the 2024 KHSAA Bass Fishing State Championship with another round-best performance Saturday, as the duo won the state title at Kentucky Dam Marina in Gilbertsville.

Smith and Shemwell, who led after Friday’s opening round, finished with 40 pounds, 2 ounces and won by more than 8 pounds.

Muhlenberg County’s Chase Rickard won the Big Bass Award with a 5-pound, 14-ounce catch on Friday. He and Dylan Eubanks placed seventh with 24 pounds, 14 ounces.

Whitesville Trinity’s Carson Fitzgerald and Brady McBrayer took third place with 31 pounds, 2 ounces.

Muhlenberg County’s Gabrielle Hayward and Alexus Latham finished as runners-up in the girls’ state competition after reeling in 14 pounces, 13 ounces.

BASEBALL

PLEASURE RIDGE PARK 9, DAVIESS COUNTY 2

Fourth-ranked Pleasure Ridge Park scored five runs in the third inning on the way to victory.

Gavin Howard went 1-for-2 with a run and an RBI for DC (15-16), which was undone by three errors.

Brayden Bruner scored twice for PRP. Logan Strong and Kobie Howard each had a double.

Game stats

DAVIESS COUNTY 000 011 0 — 2 3 3

PLEASURE RIDGE PARK 003 130 x — 9 3 0

WP-Dudeck. LP-Tucker. 2B-Strong, Howard (PRP).