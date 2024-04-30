Here’s How Much Money Travis Kelce Gets in New Kansas City Chiefs Deal

Travis Kelce just sacked a massive salary.

Shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end solidified a new two-year NFL contract on April 29, his agent revealed exactly how much money he will be raking in.

Travis—who was originally set to earn $30.25 million over the next two years with $0 guaranteed—will be paid $34.25 million across the next two seasons, according to Sportrac. He'll reportedly receive $17 million of that amount immediately.

"Just confirmed with the agent that Travis Kelce's contract is not an extension through 2027," co-founder Michael Ginnitti explained in an April 29 post on X (formerly known as Twitter), "but rather a renegotiated 2-year contract that replaces the final two seasons of his previous deal in KC."

And that's not the only exciting part about Travis' deal. According to Sportrac, the NFL star also set the record for the highest AAV (Average Annual Value) of any tight-end in the league's history, proving that his girlfriend Taylor Swift wasn't the only one making historic moves this month.

Following the contract update, Travis' teammates offered their congratulations, with Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes writing on X, "I told yall I'll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy!"

Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Chiefs' team account also shared excitement in having the 34-year-old return for another two years, writing in an April 29 Instagram post, "We signed the greatest tight end ever to a new contract."

As for Travis? The New Heights podcast host revealed that he's already ready to put in the work, noting in a video posted to the Chiefs' social media accounts that he "just got out on the field with the boys."

"Getting fired up for this year," Travis said in the clip. "Chiefs forever!"

