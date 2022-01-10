How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, especially among a field full of champions. Just ask this week’s winner, Cameron Smith.

The 28-year-old Aussie earned his second win in Hawaii on Sunday in record-setting fashion, setting a PGA Tour scoring mark at 34 under to win the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first event of the new year. Smith made Kapalua’s Plantation Course look like a pitch-and-putt all week, capping off a wire-to-wire win with an 8-under 65 on Sunday to claim the top prize of $1,476,000.

Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

