How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, especially among a field full of champions. Just ask this week’s winner, Cameron Smith.
The 28-year-old Aussie earned his second win in Hawaii on Sunday in record-setting fashion, setting a PGA Tour scoring mark at 34 under to win the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first event of the new year. Smith made Kapalua’s Plantation Course look like a pitch-and-putt all week, capping off a wire-to-wire win with an 8-under 65 on Sunday to claim the top prize of $1,476,000.
Sentry TOC: Leaderboard
Prize money
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Cameron Smith
-34
$1,476,000
2
Jon Rahm
-33
$810,000
3
Matt Jones
-32
$515,000
4
Patrick Cantlay
-26
$400,000
T5
Daniel Berger
-25
$286,000
T5
Collin Morikawa
-25
$286,000
T5
Justin Thomas
-25
$286,000
T8
Sungjae Im
-24
$217,500
T8
Kevin Kisner
-24
$217,500
T10
Cameron Davis
-23
$188,000
T10
Marc Leishman
-23
$188,000
12
Xander Schauffele
-22
$170,000
T13
Hideki Matsuyama
-21
$155,000
T13
Kevin Na
-21
$155,000
T15
Talor Gooch
-20
$132,500
T15
Max Homa
-20
$132,500
T15
Seamus Power
-20
$132,500
T15
Patrick Reed
-20
$132,500
T19
Sam Burns
-19
$123,000
T19
Tony Finau
-19
$123,000
T21
Stewart Cink
-18
$119,000
T21
Jordan Spieth
-18
$119,000
T23
Billy Horschel
-17
$115,500
T23
Si Woo Kim
-17
$115,500
T25
Bryson DeChambeau
-16
$113,000
T25
Garrick Higgo
-16
$113,000
T25
Erik van Rooyen
-16
$113,000
T28
Joel Dahmen
-15
$110,500
T28
Brooks Koepka
-15
$110,500
T30
Harris English
-14
$108,000
T30
Viktor Hovland
-14
$108,000
T30
Phil Mickelson
-14
$108,000
T33
Branden Grace
-13
$105,500
T33
K.H. Lee
-13
$105,500
T35
Abraham Ancer
-10
$103,500
T35
Lucas Glover
-10
$103,500
37
Lucas Herbert
-8
$102,000
38
Jason Kokrak
-7
$101,000