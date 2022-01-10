How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, especially among a field full of champions. Just ask this week’s winner, Cameron Smith.

The 28-year-old Aussie earned his second win in Hawaii on Sunday in record-setting fashion, setting a PGA Tour scoring mark at 34 under to win the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first event of the new year. Smith made Kapalua’s Plantation Course look like a pitch-and-putt all week, capping off a wire-to-wire win with an 8-under 65 on Sunday to claim the top prize of $1,476,000.

Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Click here to see the top 18 money winners of all time.

Sentry TOC: Leaderboard

Prize money

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Cameron Smith

-34

$1,476,000

2

Jon Rahm

-33

$810,000

3

Matt Jones

-32

$515,000

4

Patrick Cantlay

-26

$400,000

T5

Daniel Berger

-25

$286,000

T5

Collin Morikawa

-25

$286,000

T5

Justin Thomas

-25

$286,000

T8

Sungjae Im

-24

$217,500

T8

Kevin Kisner

-24

$217,500

T10

Cameron Davis

-23

$188,000

T10

Marc Leishman

-23

$188,000

12

Xander Schauffele

-22

$170,000

T13

Hideki Matsuyama

-21

$155,000

T13

Kevin Na

-21

$155,000

T15

Talor Gooch

-20

$132,500

T15

Max Homa

-20

$132,500

T15

Seamus Power

-20

$132,500

T15

Patrick Reed

-20

$132,500

T19

Sam Burns

-19

$123,000

T19

Tony Finau

-19

$123,000

T21

Stewart Cink

-18

$119,000

T21

Jordan Spieth

-18

$119,000

T23

Billy Horschel

-17

$115,500

T23

Si Woo Kim

-17

$115,500

T25

Bryson DeChambeau

-16

$113,000

T25

Garrick Higgo

-16

$113,000

T25

Erik van Rooyen

-16

$113,000

T28

Joel Dahmen

-15

$110,500

T28

Brooks Koepka

-15

$110,500

T30

Harris English

-14

$108,000

T30

Viktor Hovland

-14

$108,000

T30

Phil Mickelson

-14

$108,000

T33

Branden Grace

-13

$105,500

T33

K.H. Lee

-13

$105,500

T35

Abraham Ancer

-10

$103,500

T35

Lucas Glover

-10

$103,500

37

Lucas Herbert

-8

$102,000

38

Jason Kokrak

-7

$101,000

