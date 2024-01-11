MTSU football assistant Brent Stockstill not retained by new coach Derek Mason

Brent Stockstill, a former star player for Middle Tennessee State football who spent the past two seasons as quarterbacks coach for the Blue Raiders, was not retained by new coach Derek Mason.

MTSU annouced the hiring of Northern Iowa coach Bodie Reeder as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. Sports information director Mark Owens confirmed the news about Stockstill to the Daily News Journal.

Stockstill, the son of former Blue Raiders coach Rick Stockstill, had remained on staff for more than a month after his father was fired in late November before the decision was made last week that he wasn't being retained. He had been on the coaching staff for three seasons.

"I'm obviously going to miss the place I called home for so long," Brent Stockstill told the DNJ. "Going to miss the players more than anything."

As is the case with most new coaching hires, Mason will have almost a completely new staff in 2024.

Brent Stockstill has been a face of athletics in Murfreesboro since his father took over at MTSU in 2005. He was a star quarterback at Siegel, leading the Stars to the 2012 Class 6A state semifinals. As a senior he finished with 3,343 total yards and 42 total touchdowns and was a Mr. Football finalist.

He was recently named by the DNJ as one of the top 20 athletes over the past 20 years in the Murfreesboro area.

After committing to Cincinnati, Stockstill ultimately played his entire college career for his father at MTSU. He ended his career as the school record holder in passing yards (12,495), touchdown passes (106), 300-yard passing games (19), 400-yard passing games (three), passing yards per game (277.7), completions (1055) and attempts (1610).

After his playing career ended in 2018, Stockstill landed coaching positions at Florida Atlantic (2019) and South Florida (2020) before coming back to his alma mater in 2021 as wide receivers coach. He was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2022.

Mason has hired both of his coordinators, as Brian Stewart was named defensive coordinator in mid-December.

