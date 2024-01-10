Derek Mason, MTSU football hire Bodie Reeder as offensive coordinator

Middle Tennessee State football has hired Northern Illinois coach Bodie Reeder as the Blue Raiders' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Wednesday.

“Bodie is the ‘it’ guy,” said coach Derek Mason in a school release. “I learned through extensive interviews that he knows how to put players in position to get touches, make plays and buy into his system. This is important in today’s game because players want to know how they will be utilized.

"From the comments I received from (coaches) Mike Gundy, Mike Bobo and Todd Monken, they all loved who he is, his strategy, and what he represents in terms of the game of football. I think we got the steal of the draft in Bodie Reeder.”

Reeder spent the past two seasons at NIU. Prior to that he was the interim quarterback coach and offensive analyst at Auburn in 2021, offensive coordinator at Utah State in 2020, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at North Texas in 2019, and offensive coordinator at Eastern Washington from 2017-18.

He has also coached at Oklahoma State, Wisconsin-Stout and Eastern Illinois.

“I am extremely excited for this opportunity and to be a part of the MTSU community,” said Reeder in a school release. “The Blue Raiders have a lot of football history and I have always had great respect for the program and location. I have a lot of admiration for Coach Mason, what he is about and the staff he is putting together. Ultimately, it’s about helping these players get the most out of themselves and winning ball games. I can’t wait to get started.”

In 2023, Reeder’s offense at NIU ranked ninth nationally in red zone efficiency, 15th in passing offense and 39th in total offense. Quarterback Theo Day ranked 15th nationally in passing yards while receiver Sam Schnee earned All-American honors after ranking seventh nationally in receiving yards with 1,041.

Oklahoma State played in bowl games all three of Reeder’s seasons (2014-16) there working with quarterbacks, including victories in the 2016 Alamo Bowl (defeated Colorado 38-8) and the 2014 Cactus Bowl (defeated Washington 30-22). The Cowboys also played in the Sugar Bowl following the 2015 season (lost to Mississippi 48-20).

MORE: Unpacking how Derek Mason signed 19 players two weeks after he was named MTSU football coach

As a player Reeder began his college career at Wyoming in 2005, then transferred to Eastern Illinois, where the 2010 graduate had 3,741 passing yards, 23 touchdown passes and 356 career completions in 30 games.

Mason was hired in December to replace longtime coach Rick Stockstill, who was fired following a 4-8 season.

He named Brian Stewart as the team's defensive coordinator in mid-December.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: MTSU football: Bodie Reeder hired as offensive coordinator