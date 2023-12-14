MTSU coach Derek Mason's defensive coordinator Brian Stewart had same job in NFL, Big Ten

Middle Tennessee State football coach Derek Mason has added the first key piece to his staff, naming former NFL, XFL and college coach Brian Stewart as the team's assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.

Stewart, 59, has over 30 years of coaching experience at both the college and professional ranks. He replaces Scott Shafer, who was the Blue Raiders' defensive coordinator from 2017-23.

"When you look at his experience and our familiarity with one another in terms of structure and defense, there isn't a better fit for what we want to do on that side of the ball," said Mason, in a release. Mason was hired Dec. 6 after longtime coach Rick Stockstill was fired.

"(Stewart) is proficient at coming out of the 3-4 structure and morphing into the 4-2-5 structure of defense and is one of the best Xs and Os guys I have been around. (He) understands how to put defensive players in position to be productive and successful. During his lengthy career, he has created some of the best run stopping and third down efficiency defenses in both college and the NFL."

Stewart spent the 2023 season as the defensive coordinator for the XFL's Houston Roughnecks under Wade Phillips. The Roughnecks ranked first in the XFL in total defense, first in sacks, tied for first in defensive touchdowns and finished second in interceptions. Houston went 7-3 and advanced to the South Division championship game

"I am excited to be a part of the Blue Raider community and work closely with Derek Mason," said Stewart, in the release. "We have known each other for more than three decades and now to have a chance to put a team together, and help each other out daily, is something I look forward to.

"Coming to a place like Tennessee that has good football players close to MTSU and the game is important to them is invaluable. We have a chance to keep these local players at MTSU who can bring us championships and I can't wait to get started."Stewart did not coach during the 2022 season. Before that he was the defensive coordinator at Maryland (2021) and cornerbacks coach at Baylor (2020), a defense that finished second in the Big 12.

Former NFL, XFL and college coach Brian Stewart has been named assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at MTSU.

He was defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys in 2007-08 and was a defensive coach in the league with the Houston Texans (2002-03), San Diego Chargers (2004-06), Philadelphia Eagles (2009) and Detroit Lions (2018-19).

He also had several stops as defensive coordinator at the college level, including Rice (2017), Maryland (2012-14) and Houston (2010-11).

A California native, Stewart played defensive back at Santa Monica City College and Northern Arizona.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: MTSU football: Derek Mason names Brian Stewart defensive coordinator