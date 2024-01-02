Derek Mason calls MTSU football fans an 'apathetic group.' How new coach plans to win them back

With a large part of his initial signing class in the books, Middle Tennessee State football coach Derek Mason can start thinking about the roster he will be assembling for the 2024 season.

But Mason knows that the job he was hired to do in early December goes beyond the talent he will put on the field.

The former Vanderbilt coach and longtime college and NFL defensive coach was asked by the Daily News Journal about numerous topics including offensive and defensive schemes, reviving the program's fan base and recruiting.

It begins with the community.

Derek Mason wants program to 'engage with the community'

Mason is well aware of dwindling attendance at Floyd Stadium over recent years. Winning certainly helps, but home attendance was miniscule even during seven- and eight-win bowl seasons in 2021 and 2022.

"I've talked to the fans and talked to some of the community," Mason said. "Our fan base knows who they are. It's an apathetic group. They told me when I was talking to people at the (Christmas) parade and being in public. They sat on their hands a little bit instead of engaging and coming to games and supporting."

MTSU averaged 13,219 fans for the six home games in 2023. The seating capacity for Floyd Stadium is 30,788. An announced crowd of 19,807 watched the Blue Raiders lose to Colorado State on Sept. 23 and a paltry 9,122 was there for senior day in a 34-30 win against UTEP on Nov. 18. The Blue Raiders finished 4-8 and fired coach Rick Stockstill after 18 seasons.

Mason said the football program needs to "engage with the community."

"We just have to do things a little differently," Mason said. "That's the challenge. We need to get out in the community and let this community know who we are. We're them and they're us. Energy begats energy."

He also realizes that fans want to be entertained.

Mason said MTSU will bring back its spring game in 2024, something that hasn't been played since COVID-19 hit in 2020. He spoke of having entertainment, potentially a musical act, at the stadium prior to the scrimmage.

"We haven't done a great job entertaining," Mason said. "You have to provide an experience. We need entertainment that can center around children and center around adults. We have to be smart, think outside the box and see what exactly we can do to get our people back."

Middle Tennessee’s new head football coach Derek Mason speaks to the crown during the men’s basketball game between Middle Tennessee and Belmont on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at MTSU..

Defensive-minded Mason wants to be explosive on offense

Being a defensive coach most of his career, one would expect a big emphasis on a physical and stingy defense under his watch.

"Now we're probably more 4-2-5 with 3-4 principles," said Mason, known for his success with the 3-4 set, the same with defensive coordinator Brian Stewart. "Because teams are playing more spread." To me, it's the offensive prowess and the defensive efficiency and ability to go with what we have in the room."

The Blue Raiders won't be predictable on offense, if Mason has his way.

"We want to play a physical style of offense that allows us to be explosive," Mason said. "I want to have balance to what I do. There may be a day where we throw for 350 or 400 yards, but there may be a day where we run for 250 yards."

MORE: Unpacking how Derek Mason signed 18 players two weeks after he was named MTSU football coach

Derek Mason wants to keep local talent at home

Mason brought in at least six Middle Tennessee area players in the first signing class after visiting dozens of area schools during his first week on the job. He wants to keep players at home − particularly Murfreesboro area athletes − who want to play at MTSU.

Growing up watching his beloved Arizona State program typically not recruit local talent taught Mason the importance of that. He lived seven miles from the campus but ended up going to Northern Arizona and watching several friends go out of state.

"This is a fertile recruiting area in Middle Tennessee," Mason said. "I think we've shown you can come here, play here and go to the league (NFL). If they want to stay home and we can keep talent at home, we'll get a four- to five-star every now and then that will stay home.

"But we have to earn that right. We have to make sure we move toward relevance. We need to make the run now. We're fully capable."

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: MTSU football: How coach Derek Mason plans to win back 'apathetic' fans