Mtn. Ridge, Northern tennis sweep Southern, Fort Hill

Apr. 19—OAKLAND — The Mountain Ridge boys and girls defeated Southern, 4-1 and 5-0, respectively, on Thursday.

Michael Nazelrod recorded the Rams' lone match win of the day, topping Aiden Pirolozzi, 6-1, 7-5, in first singles.

The Miners' James Chen defeated Ben Nazelrod, 6-3, 6-3, in No. 2 singles.

The Mountain Ridge boys swept the doubles action. Landon Shaw and Leif Sloan edged Shane Sisler and Sean Eisenert, 6-4, 5-7 (10-4); James DeCarlo and Gavin Clayton routed Colton Michael and Gus Alverez, 6-1, 6-1; and Samson Lewis and Nik Barnes made quick work of Noah Ferguson and Carter Gray, 6-0, 6-2.

On the girls side, the Miners won all five matches. Marissa Greig dropped just one game in a 6-0, 6-1 romp of Bella Ross, and Annabeth Hughes beat Hailey Harvey by the same scoreline in the other singles affair.

The Miners' doubles teams dropped a combined five games.

Ryan Whitehead and Jazmyn White double-bageled Cadence Natividad and Rylee Iden, 6-0, 6-0; Emma Oyer and Ashlyn Shaw toppled Ava Hunt and Lena Hernandez, 6-1, 6-3; and Lyla Robison and Ava Armstrong rolled past Ella Hershfeldt and Ellie Williams, 6-0, 6-1.

Mountain Ridge hosts Keyser on Monday at 4 p.m., and Southern is at Trinity Christian on Monday at 4:30 P.M.

Northern sweeps Fort Hill

CUMBERLAND — The Northern boys defeated Fort Hill, 4-1, on Thursday, and its girls team edged the Sentinels, 3-2.

Northern's Finn Roche defeated the Sentinels' Gunner Wilson in a third-set tiebreaker in No. 1 singles, 2-6, 6-3 (10-8), and Fort Hill's Sam Spencer won by forfeit in the other singles match.

The Huskies won all three doubles matches — all close and two being decided by tiebreak sets.

Brayden Miller/Evan Baker won a 5-7, 6-4 (11-9) thriller over Liam Dawson and Tytas Sheetz; Jensen Wilt/Evan Baker edged Josh Eft and Preston Crawford, 7-5, 7-5; and Hayden Gring and Luke Wilburn defeated Jaden Wells and Josh Steward, 6-3, 8-6 (10-2).

Fort Hill double-bageled Northern in both singles matches, but Northern won all three doubles bouts — the final a forfeit victory to seal the match.

Jovie Breitfeller routed Northern's Abby Weimer, and Aubry Spangler cruised by Shelby Mark, both by 6-0, 6-0 scorelines.

In No. 1 doubles, Rebekah Mast and Gillion Britton defeated Sofia Ottaviani and Ava Miller, 6-2, 6-0, and Saige Frazee and Alexis Bowmen downed Adaline Carder and Micaela Mattocks 6-3, 7-5.

Northern's Maddie Smith and Allie Thrush were awarded a forfeit win in No. 3 doubles to give the Huskies the team win.

Northern is at Keyser on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Fort Hill is at Northern on Thursday at 4 p.m.