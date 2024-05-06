MSU Women’s Golf tied for 6th after first round of NCAA Regionals

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With all six golfers back from last year’s team that captured the program’s first-ever Regional Championship, the Michigan State Women’s Golf team had a lot of confidence heading into this year’s regional.

After the first round, Michigan State was tied with Oklahoma State at 291(+3). Here is where the individual golfers for MSU stand after the first round.

T19 Katie Lu (1) E (0) E T19 Brooke Biermann (5) E (0) E T30 Leila Raines (3) E (0) +1 T34 Paula Balanzategui (2) E (0) +2 T61 Valentina Rossi (4) E (0) +9

Despite being on a course where they have played many teams, many of the Spartans admitted to coming out on Monday with some nerves.

“It’s normal to have nerves and I’m just trying to embrace them,” Katie Lu, MSU Junior Golfer said. “Especially at such a high level of golf. I’m just trying to keep more calm out there.”

“These kids, we have to remember they won the NCAA Regional last year, so they have a lot of experience, they know what they’re doing and it’s their home course,” Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll said. “We are just going to talk about what we can do better and just pump these kids up. This is such a mental game. They’ve got to know that you believe in them.”

So what improvements does MSU hope to make heading into the second round?

“I just think same game plan as today[Monday] and that’s just sticking to what we know out here and knowing the pins to go at and pins to you know be smart around,” Brooke Biermann, MSU Junior Golfer said.

“Just try to be as patient as possible out there,” Lu said. “I’m going to do some practice after all that I’ve learned through this round and I just know there’s a lot more golf left and I just need to keep on being aggressive and hitting my shots with confidence.”

