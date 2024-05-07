MSU transfer RB Jaren Mangham commits to Minnesota

Former Michigan State running back Jaren Mangham will be suiting up for another Big Ten squad next year.

Mangham committed to Minnesota on Tuesday evening, according to Ryan Burns of 247Sports. Mangham will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Mangham played one season at Michigan State after transferring from USF. Mangham played in six games in his single season as a Spartan and rushed for 81 yards on 30 attempts.

BREAKING: The #Gophers have received a commitment from Michigan State graduate transfer RB Jaren Mangham. Mangham has 23 career rushing touchdowns, and will have one year to play at Minnesota. Another veteran tailback for 2024.https://t.co/6T7kbcKlLh pic.twitter.com/QNSR2JPyAd — Ryan Burns (@RyanBurnsMN) May 7, 2024

