MSU-Northern signs Browning's Redhorn III for 2 sports

May 1—Maurice Redhorn III, the Browning Indians' leading scorer the last two basketball seasons and a standout at team roping, has signed to compete in hoops and rodeo at MSU-Northern, the Frontier Conference school announced Tuesday.

In the arena he's been a state high school rodeo qualifier the past two years; on the court he's a two-time co-Most Valuable Player for the Northwest A.

"We are excited to have Maurice on board here," MSU-Northern basketball coach Shawn Huse said in a release from the school. "I feel like Northern is a great fit when thinking of him and his all-around interests. He has a great attitude, is very responsible, very mature, very tough and very hard-working."

"I choose MSU-Northern because it has always been a dream for me to play collegiate sports, specifically in the basketball program," Redhorn said. "I also chose it because the coaches were willing to let me pursue two sports which I both love competing in. ...

"Through my research of colleges, MSU-Northern has always stood out."

The 6-foot-1 Redhorn helped Browning to the State A tournament in March, after averaging 19.2 points and 4.9 rebounds in the regular season. He averaged 16.6 ponts and 5 rebounds as a junior, and 11.3 points and 41.1 points as a sophomore.