MSU Football offers 3-star Ohio WR Braylon Collier

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship to a three-star wide receiver from Ohio.

Braylon Collier of Sandusky, Ohio announced on Friday that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. Collier plays for Perkins High and is considered a three-star prospect in the 2025 class.

Collier ranks as the No. 126 wide receiver in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 33 player from Ohio in the class.

Michigan State is one of more than 10 programs to offer Collier, according to 247Sports. He also holds offers from Iowa, Iowa State and a host of MAC schools.

