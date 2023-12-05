MSU football is a finalist for FCS All-American, Holy Cross OL transfer Luke Newman

Michigan State football is reportedly one of the top contenders for a big-time offensive lineman prospect in the transfer portal.

Allen Trieu of 247Sports is reporting that Michigan State is one of the schools that Holy Cross offensive lineman transfer Luke Newman is considering. Newman is an FCS All-American and played his high school football at Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice.

According to Trieu, the schools Newman has narrowed in on include Michigan State, Illinois, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Wake Forest.

Click on the tweet below to read more on Newman from Trieu:

— Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) December 4, 2023

