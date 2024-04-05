MSU basketball reportedly ‘contacts’ George Mason transfer G Keyshawn Hall

Michigan State basketball has reportedly expressed interest in a big-time scoring guard from the Atlantic 10 Conference.

CBB Content is reporting that Michigan State basketball has “contacted” George Mason transfer guard Keyshawn Hall. He is a 6-foot-7 guard from Cleveland, Ohio who led the Patriots in scoring this past season.

Hall averaged 16.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this past season for George Mason. He also shot 35.7 percent from three-point range this past season.

Michigan State has contacted George Mason transfer Keyshawn Hall, he tells me. Averaged around 17 points a game along with 8 rebounds as a sophomore. Native of Cleveland, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/y72PjVKqaS — CBB Content (@CBBcontent) April 5, 2024

