MSSU's Limon completes second round at D-II golf championships

May 22—Missouri Southern golfer Luis Limon finished the first round of the 2024 NCAA Division II national championship on Tuesday at Orange County National Golf Center in Winter Garden, Florida, with an even 71.

He finished the second round on Wednesday at 5-over.

Limon, of Guadalajara, Mexico, is competing as an individual qualifier.

He is the first Lion golfer to qualify for the national championship and is one of eight golfers nationally who qualified for an individual spot. Joining the eight individual qualifiers at the national championships are the top 20 teams in the nation.

Limon, the MIAA golfer of the year, qualified for the national tournament with a one-hole playoff win in the Central/Midwest super regional on May 11 in Edmond, Oklahoma. That win helped MSSU finish seventh in the super regional, which was the best finish ever for the program.

He opened Round 1 on Tuesday seven strokes back of leader.

Third among the individual qualifiers after the first round, he was included with a pack of 14 golfers in 29th place overall.

He played even through the first three holes of the first round before logging a birdie on the par 5 No. 4 hole.

After finishing even on the next four holes, Limon recorded his second birdie on the par 4 No. 9 hole to go 2-under on the front nine. He shot even on No. 10 and earned his third birdie on No. 11 to go 3-under.

Limon struggled on No. 12, logging a double bogey that sent him back to 1-under. He recovered to shoot even on the next five holes to stay at 1-under, but bogeyed his final hole to finish even for the day.

In Round 2 on Wednesday, Limon opened with a bogey on No. 1 and played even on the next five holes, before stumbling with another bogey on the par 4 seventh hole.

After playing even on No. 8, he shot his first birdie of the day to finish the front nine at 1-over.

Limon started the back nine shooting par on No. 10, but double-bogeyed the par 4 11th hole to go 3-over.

He shot par on No. 12, but struggled with bogeys on his next three holes and fell to 6-over with three holes left in the round.

Limon finished the round with a birdie on No. 16 and played even on his last two holes to finish 5-over.

Limon, who fell 44 spots on Wednesday to a tie for 73rd overall in the field of 108 golfers, will look to rebound in the the third and final round of the championship, which begins Thursday.