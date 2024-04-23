Is Moyes a West Ham hero?

[BBC]

"Be careful what you wish for."

That's the line repeatedly aimed towards West Ham fans who have been calling for a change in manager this summer.

There is no doubt David Moyes has overseen one of the most successful eras in the club's modern history over the past four years. Three consecutive years in Europe - a club record. Two top-seven finishes in the Premier League. Silverware for the first time since 1980. It has been a wonderful time since he returned in 2020.

His win percentage of 45.81% makes him the most successful manager in the club's history, eclipsing the 43.6% achieved by Billy Bonds in the early 1990s.

When he does leave, he should go down as a West Ham hero, and some may argue he deserves legend status for the way in which he has positively impacted our club.

But that does not mean he is the best we will ever have. That does not mean we should now stand still.

Yet that is essentially what fans are being told by neutrals and pundits alike. Neutral fans appear bemused at the calls for Moyes' departure.

A common question is: "Do West Ham fans really believe they deserve better?"

The likes of Alan Shearer and Stuart Pearce have both resorted to "be careful what you wish for" statements in recent weeks, suggesting West Ham fans have no right to be looking for more than what they are currently getting. It is bizarre.

As things stand, West Ham have just been thrashed 5-2 by Crystal Palace, have the worst defensive record outside the Premier League's bottom three and are on course to blow European qualification, despite sitting sixth at the turn of the year.

We have only won four games in 2024 and have failed to beat Bristol City, Sheffield United, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Burnley, Fulham and Palace. Yet, we are being told we should be happy about that.

My question to the likes of Shearer is: if there is no better than Moyes, would you want him at your club next season?

I think we all know the answer to that.

James Jones can be found at We Are West Ham