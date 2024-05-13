Moyes' impressive West Ham legacy

[BBC]

He may not be departing in the blaze of glory he would have done had he decided to leave after winning the Europa League last summer, but few could begrudge David Moyes' status as a modern West Ham legend.

Since qualifying for the Europa League in the first full season of his second spell in charge, the Hammers have played European football for three successive seasons - crowned by that historic night in Prague where Moyes secured the club its first silverware since 1965.

Moyes has overseen the club's most successful period in Premier League history and leaves having delivered nights that will live forever in West Ham folklore.

Whether Moyes returns to manage in the Premier League is likely going to be up to him. It is hard to imagine him not being a top candidate for openings that may appear both over the summer and during next season.

Much will hinge on his hunger to continue. The Scottish manager has taken charge of the third-most games in Premier League history since arriving at Everton 22 years ago. He has cut a fatigued figure at times this season as West Ham's form became inconsistent and discontent from the stands grew.

A rest is deserved and if this is it for Moyes' managerial career, he will take his place as one of the most consistently successful bosses in Premier League history.