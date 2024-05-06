Movement at the top of final regular season NCAA softball poll

There was a shakeup in the top 10 of the final Softball America regular season Top 25 poll.

While Texas (45-6) stayed at No. 1 for the fourth consecutive week after a series sweep of Texas Tech, Tennessee (40-9) moved up to No. 2 and Oklahoma State (44-9) climbed two spots to No. 3.

The Cowgirls jumped two spots after winning two of three at Oklahoma in Norman over the weekend. The Sooners (46-6) are reigning national champions and had been ranked No. 2 prior to this week.

Clemson was unranked for the fourth straight week in Softball America’s poll ahead of conference tournament action. The Tigers ended their regular season by winning two of three games at Louisville to finish at 33-16 overall and 15-9 in the ACC. They earned the No. 4 seed in the ACC Softball Championship/Tournament.

Duke (44-6, 20-4) was the highest-ranked ACC team at No. 5 after clinching the first ACC regular-season championship in school history over the weekend to secure the No. 1 seed in the tournament.

Florida State (41-13) fell five spots to land at No. 16 in Softball America’s poll. Virginia Tech (39-11-1) was the only other ranked ACC school at No. 18.

Clemson will face Virginia in a No. 4 vs. 5 seed matchup Tuesday in Durham at Duke Softball Stadium in the ACC Championship/Tournament. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. EDT. The game can be seen on ACC Network.

