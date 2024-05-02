Who is the most likely player on the Boston Celtics’ roster to be traded this coming offseason?

Who is the most likely player on the Boston Celtics’ roster to be traded this coming 2024 NBA offseason? With the team’ payroll about to balloon with Jaylen Brown’s supermax contract extension kicking in, there could be a surprising trade coming soon. And if you ask Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz, it may likely be a player who has asked off the team in the recent past.

Backup floor general Payton Pritchard once wanted to be on any other ball club not that long ago, but could get his wish if Swartz is right. “Pritchard, 26, is a good backup point guard who’s only set to make $6.7 million next season.

“There’s no reason for Boston to shop him, but if it wants to find salary to send out in a potential deal, he may be the guy to go,” adds the B/R league analyst.

Kristaps Porzingis is set to miss at least the next several games for the Boston Celtics – now what? https://t.co/cSlGSzZRcO pic.twitter.com/2UA6DQ7jpB — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) May 1, 2024

But there is one other player on the Celtics’ roster who Swartz thinks could be on the move — Al Horford.

But given he is “more important as injury insurance” for Kristaps Porzingis, we agree Fast PP is the most likely candidate of any of the Celtics’ core players.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire