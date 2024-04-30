Jayson Tatum has high praise for Payton Pritchard

Payton Pritchard played a significant role in the Boston Celtics victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday (April 27). The sharpshooting point guard provided energy and hustle off the bench for Joe Mazzulla’s team. After going scoreless in the Celtics game two loss against the Heat, Pritchard redeemed himself with his all-action display.

When addressing the media after the game, Jayson Tatum praised Pritchard’s level of confidence. He noted how the Oregon product enters every game believing he’s the best player on the court, and discussed why that is an important personality trait when playing at the highest level.

“Man, Payton is one of the most confident guys I’ve ever been around,” Tatum said. “Any given moment, you know, he walks out there like he’s the best player. To have that confidence is special and we need him to be like that: being aggressive on both ends, being able to attack closeouts and create his own shot, create for others. And to have that off the bench is special.”

Pritchard’s game has evolved this season. He’s become more aggressive when attacking the rim. He’s embracing contact when creating space. And he’s learned to use his lightning quick pace to his advantage when attempting to manipulate the defense.

If the Celtics are going to progress into the NBA Finals this season, Pritchard’s contributions off the bench will be key.

He has cemented himself as an integral member of the rotation this season and continues to remind everyone why he was a steal with the 26th pick of the 2020 draft.

