Morsell looking forward to the Final Four

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With the men’s Final Four set to tip-off Saturday, one of the biggest stories of the tournament has been 11-seed North Carolina State and their run to the final weekend of the tournament. “Man, this is something that, you know, you dream of, especially as a way to go out”, senior guard Casey Morsell said Thursday.

Morsell, a Maryland native and former St. John’s high school standout, is helping to lead his Wolfpack squad on this magical run. During the tournament, Morsell is averaging ten points and two rebounds per game.

“Going out in this fashion at a high level, playing in front of thousands, thousands of people, actually millions across I mean, across the country. It’s something that is something you work for, is something that you dream of, but you just got to embrace it, embrace it and value that. What we’ve done is something special”, Morsell said.

North Carolina State will face No. 1 seed Purdue Saturday evening at 6:09pm. 4-seeded Alabama versus top seeded UConn will follow for a trip to the National title game on the line.

